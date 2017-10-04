How fitting: Hugh Hefner died from fecal E. Coli infection

On September 27, 2017, 91-year-0ld Hugh Hefner did the world that he’s contaminated with pornography, a favor by finally croaking.
About the video, see “Creepy video of Playboy Hugh Hefner, 90“.
Yesterday, Lindsey Kupfer of Page Six reports that Hefner died from cardiac arrest and respiratory failure from “battling” a “highly resistant to antibiotics” E. coli and septicemia (blood poisoning) for six days before he succumbed.
From Wikipedia:
Escherichia coli ( . . . also known as E. coli) is a . . . rod-shaped, coliform bacterium of the genus Escherichia that is commonly found in the lower intestine of warm-blooded organisms. . . . Most E. coli strains are harmless, but some serotypes can cause serious food poisoning in their hosts . . . . E. coli is expelled into the environment within fecal matter. The bacterium grows massively in fresh fecal matter under aerobic conditions for 3 days . . . and fecal–oral transmission is the major route through which pathogenic strains of the bacterium cause disease.
In other words, smut-peddler Hugh Hefner died from bacteria found in feces.
Holly Madison, a former “girlfriend” of Hefner, said that while living in the Playboy Mansion, he “would encourage competition—and body image issues—between his multiple live-in girlfriends. His legacy is full of evidence of the exploitation of women for professional gain.”
Writing for The Independent, Julie Bindel stated that Hefner “caused immeasurable damage by turning porn – and therefore the buying and selling of women’s bodies – into a legitimate business.” Writing for Christianity Today, theologian Ed Stetzer described that during his lifetime, when Hefner’s daughter, Christie, visited the Playboy Mansion, he would have the residence systematically cleaned in order “to keep the realities from his own daughter”. On Hefner’s role as “general” of the sexual revolution, Stezer wrote:
“It’s hard to fathom that anyone would have known what this would have turned into. Parents growing up today are fighting to keep their children pure. Spouses are fighting to keep their marriages intact. And many enslaved and trapped in the adult entertainment industry have been figuratively and literally stripped not only of their clothes, but their very value as people made in the image of God. If this does not concern us, what will?”
In an interview in January 2009 with John Roberts of CNN, Hefner lauded the Obama administration for ending the Christian right’s efforts to overturn the corruption of America’s moral values since the 1960s:
“One got a remarkable revolutionary change in pop culture and in moral values in the ’60s and ’70s, and then there was a backlash. And that backlash, I think, has influenced government. And, um, the Christian right has played a major role in all of that. And I think that the complicated problems with religion being involved with politics hopefully will come to an end for a while at least.”
Born of parents whom he described as “conservative, Midwestern and Methodist,” Hefner was an atheist.
In the January 2000 issue of his Playboy magazine, Hefner said that he didn’t “have a clue” about what happens after death (source):
“I’m always struck by the people who think they do have a clue. It’s perfectly clear to me that religion is a myth. It’s something we have invented to explain the inexplicable . . . . What does it all mean — if it has any meaning at all? But how can it all exist if it doesn’t have some kind of meaning? I think anyone who suggests that they have the answer is motivated by the need to invent answers, because we have no such answers.”
In Dante’s Inferno, the 8th circle of Hell is Malebolge — a large, funnel-shaped cavern sub-divided into ten concentric circular ditches. The second ditch contains sinners immersed forever in a river of human feces.
I’m pretty sure Hugh Hefner now knows what happens after death.
~Eowyn
In order for him to “catch” E Coli poisoning, somebody around there was pretty downright dirty. To tell the truth, it couldn’t happen to a more well deserving fellow. Heff, enjoy eternity in Hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right off this story on what Hefner died of reminded me how satanists are shit eaters. They all have to eat shit and drink piss in their rituals and even their gala balls. Cubed shit on a silver platter with toothpicks, carried around the party by a waiter as if it was liver pate. Then I was reminded of the words of a US pilot who was shot down over Viet Nam early in the war, when he came home his wife was driving him through town to their home and he asked her what all the neon lights and marquees were that he didn’t remember from when he left town. She told him they’re x rated movie theatres and live sex shows. They didn’t exist in his town most of the US untill the late 60s. Good job Hef, your reward is to burn in hell.
LikeLike
Dr. E. I don’t believe you will get many men to agree with you who loved Playboy magazines as kids. They weren’t pornographic in the day, they were just hot looking women. P.S. I take no joy in anyone’s death, with the exception of jihadists and progress members of Congress.
LikeLike
It started off as what appeared to be relatively tame but inevitably lead to a slow road down to decadence and promiscuity that led to high STD Rates, marriage breakdowns, sex by and with children etc. What glitters isn’t always gold.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said, David. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Years ago I read an article from one of his ex live-in claimed how filthy his house was. I suspect this death was from anal to mouth. Need I say more?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
FYI.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 1 person
“In the January 2000 issue of his Playboy magazine, Hefner said that he didn’t “have a clue” about what happens after death…”
Here’s a clue: Burn baby, burn. In a Pool of Poo.
Although what Hefner contributed to the debauchery pales in comparison to what the likes of Guccione and Flynt did… or worse, the web purveyors who make it all so available, so freely, that actual “porn stars” and their pimps are being driven out of business (and apparently turning to the web).
LikeLike