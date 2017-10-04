How fitting: Hugh Hefner died from fecal E. Coli infection

On September 27, 2017, 91-year-0ld Hugh Hefner did the world that he’s contaminated with pornography, a favor by finally croaking.

About the video, see “Creepy video of Playboy Hugh Hefner, 90“.

Yesterday, Lindsey Kupfer of Page Six reports that Hefner died from cardiac arrest and respiratory failure from “battling” a “highly resistant to antibiotics” E. coli and septicemia (blood poisoning) for six days before he succumbed.

From Wikipedia:

Escherichia coli ( . . . also known as E. coli) is a . . . rod-shaped, coliform bacterium of the genus Escherichia that is commonly found in the lower intestine of warm-blooded organisms. . . . Most E. coli strains are harmless, but some serotypes can cause serious food poisoning in their hosts . . . . E. coli is expelled into the environment within fecal matter. The bacterium grows massively in fresh fecal matter under aerobic conditions for 3 days . . . and fecal–oral transmission is the major route through which pathogenic strains of the bacterium cause disease.

In other words, smut-peddler Hugh Hefner died from bacteria found in feces.

Holly Madison, a former “girlfriend” of Hefner, said that while living in the Playboy Mansion, he “would encourage competition—and body image issues—between his multiple live-in girlfriends. His legacy is full of evidence of the exploitation of women for professional gain.”

Writing for The Independent, Julie Bindel stated that Hefner “caused immeasurable damage by turning porn – and therefore the buying and selling of women’s bodies – into a legitimate business.” Writing for Christianity Today, theologian Ed Stetzer described that during his lifetime, when Hefner’s daughter, Christie, visited the Playboy Mansion, he would have the residence systematically cleaned in order “to keep the realities from his own daughter”. On Hefner’s role as “general” of the sexual revolution, Stezer wrote:

“It’s hard to fathom that anyone would have known what this would have turned into. Parents growing up today are fighting to keep their children pure. Spouses are fighting to keep their marriages intact. And many enslaved and trapped in the adult entertainment industry have been figuratively and literally stripped not only of their clothes, but their very value as people made in the image of God. If this does not concern us, what will?”

In an interview in January 2009 with John Roberts of CNN, Hefner lauded the Obama administration for ending the Christian right’s efforts to overturn the corruption of America’s moral values since the 1960s:

“One got a remarkable revolutionary change in pop culture and in moral values in the ’60s and ’70s, and then there was a backlash. And that backlash, I think, has influenced government. And, um, the Christian right has played a major role in all of that. And I think that the complicated problems with religion being involved with politics hopefully will come to an end for a while at least.”

Born of parents whom he described as “conservative, Midwestern and Methodist,” Hefner was an atheist.

In the January 2000 issue of his Playboy magazine, Hefner said that he didn’t “have a clue” about what happens after death (source):

“I’m always struck by the people who think they do have a clue. It’s perfectly clear to me that religion is a myth. It’s something we have invented to explain the inexplicable . . . . What does it all mean — if it has any meaning at all? But how can it all exist if it doesn’t have some kind of meaning? I think anyone who suggests that they have the answer is motivated by the need to invent answers, because we have no such answers.”

In Dante’s Inferno, the 8th circle of Hell is Malebolge — a large, funnel-shaped cavern sub-divided into ten concentric circular ditches. The second ditch contains sinners immersed forever in a river of human feces.

I’m pretty sure Hugh Hefner now knows what happens after death.

~Eowyn

