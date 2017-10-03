We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 159th Caption Contest!

So many very clever captions!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 159th Caption Contest, with one #1 vote and three #2 votes, totaling 10 points is . . .

God Help Us!



Here’s the winning caption:

In second place is another caption by God Help Us, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here’s the caption:

Vote for me or I’ll take it all off !

average Joe, chulai1968, Kevin J Lankford, and MomOfIV are in 3rd place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their respective captions:

Fellowship of the minds, I am going to sue you for occular assault .owww The Original Big Bad Mama Jama……….. and she’s hungry! Hillary’s vision of the ‘ultimate climax’. Give me your children, your money,

Your huddled masses yearning to be controlled,

The wretched refugee of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homely, temper tantrum, to me:

I open my dress to the apocalyptic door.

Jurist and Mike Richardson are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

How could all those Deplorables choose Toxic Masculinity over this? We now know where those 33,000 e-mails were hidden.

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, God Help Us!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

~Éowyn

