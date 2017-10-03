Celebrities call for gun control in wake of Vegas shooting

All these tweets came before all the details of the shooting, including weapons used, was even known. But they must push their gun control narrative.

Until these fools name a specific gun control law that isn’t on the books already (such as the Hughes Amendment) that would have prevented this shooting, I’m going to assume they are speaking out of their butts.

From Yahoo: In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — a gunman firing on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday and killing at least 58 people — celebrities are among the many fed-up Americans calling for better gun control laws.

Lady Gaga was one of the many to speak out on social media on Monday, declaring suspected gunman Stephen Paddock’s shooting spree an act of “terrorism, plain and simple” and asking “Democrats and Republicans” to “unite now” on gun control.

In one post, she called out President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan directly, saying that “blood is on the hands of those who have the power to legislate.”

The singer also announced she’ll be holding a 20-minute “meditation/silence/prayer” later today on Instagram to provide some peace amid the chaos of the world.

Ariana Grande, whose Manchester, England, concert venue was the scene of another horrific mass shooting just months ago, also shared her thoughts. “My heart is breaking for Las Vegas,” wrote the singer. “We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”

Julianne Moore has long been an outspoken advocate for gun violence awareness and she spoke out again today. “Today we mourn for Las Vegas, tomorrow we fight for them,” she wrote, while encouraging “everyone join the movement to end gun violence.”

Emmy Rossum, who described herself as “heartbroken” over the news, took to Twitter to tell her followers that prayers aren’t enough. She also demanded action from politicians and urged people to do the same. “I believe in prayer, but it’s not enough by itself,” she noted in one of several tweets on the topic. “We need better LAWS. In no world does a CIVILIAN need a MACHINE GUN. Let’s fix this.”

Jessica Chastain described it as “shameful that this keeps happening.”

Billy Eichner of Billy on the Street fame wasn’t mincing words either. He tweeted, “GUN CONTROL NOW. ENOUGH ALREADY. GROW THE FUCK UP. THE AVERAGE PERSON DOESN’T NEED A FUCKING MACHINE GUN. ENOUGH ALREADY. ENOUGH. ENOUGH.”

He also tweeted, “AND DON’T TALK ABOUT THE 2ND AMENDMFNT. THEY WEREN’T TALKING ABOUT AUTOMATIC WEAPONS & ANYONE WHO SAYS THAT NONSENSE IS ENABLING MASS MURDER.”

Read the rest of the brilliant celebrity tweets here.

DCG

Advertisements