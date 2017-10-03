CBS lawyer: No sympathy for Vegas victims, “probably Republicans”

From Fox News: A top lawyer for CBS said she is “not even sympathetic” to victims of the Las Vegas shooting because “country music fans often are Republican,” when discussing the tragic mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas late Sunday night.
Hayley Geftman-Gold, the network’s vice president and senior counsel, took to Facebook after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 58 people and sending more than 500 others to hospitals.
“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs [sic] will ever do the right thing,” Geftman-Gold wrote in a now-deleted message that was first reported and captured by The Daily Caller.
Geftman-Gold continued: “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc [sic] country music fans often are Republican gun toters [sic].”
Geftman-Gold is presumably referring to Sandy Hook, which occurred in Newtown, Connecticut back in 2012. A 20-year-old gunman, Adam Lanza, killed 20 children and six adults during the tragic event that sparked intense political debates regarding gun control.
Geftman-Gold does not work directly with the network’s news division. According to her LinkedIn bio, Geftman-Gold has worked at CBS since September 2016 and graduated from Columbia University law school in 2000.
“CBS is looking into the matter,” a company spokeswoman told Fox News.
Wait, never mind. CBS fired her.
DCG
Coming from a jew , would you expect anything else ?…….I wonder what her reaction would be if he shot up a rap concert ? Just another in a long line of ff’s foisted upon America .
CBS acted quickly & fired her:
“A CBS spokeswoman told Fox News that Geftman-Gold, ‘who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS. Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.'”
http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/10/02/top-cbs-lawyer-no-sympathy-for-vegas-vics-probably-republicans.htm
Expected, coming from a jew, working for a state communist propaganda horn. Only surprise is how bold these domestic enemies of America have become.
Well, now we can see this is exactly what they are planning next! It makes perfect sense….to THEM….the evil ones! Shoot up a bunch of supposed country music fans, who are POSSIBLY, TRUMP supporters, do this at a venue of ordinary/deplorables, a concert, kill a bunch, (a Big Bunch) then pin it on a so-called Lone Wolf…..who, poor soul, looks like a Antifa/Hillary/Soros pawn, kill him, then get the haters to say …. Good, they deserve it! Like this A-Hole…..spewing her hate because of who she believes they represent!! Perfect to start a revolution…on one side we go from.outrage to anger to now defending our rights….on the other side we have the haters. deranged liberals who find every way to blame except themselves,…. the plan then is the least that can happen is more rethoric about Gun Control or Best that can happen is full out revolution and more killing in the streets. Then martial law. Perfect game plan for the Evil ones!!!! But we can;t let them win!!! This hater can only be met without anger and not play into her evil masters. She is a sad example of how human beings can and are manipulated to do the work of the devil. Prayer, action in writing, blogging, questioning all against the narrative they are promoting and not fighting fire with fire. Show the one thing that this woman does not have….compassion and love for each other!
Geftman-Gold is merely expressing the typical Zionistic or Talmudic attitude of some Jews for Gentiles. She is merely expressing the same attitude some Israelis express for the Palestinians they quarantine, spray with white phosphorous and kill.
Make no mistake: This is no mere emotional “hatred”; It may not be of preternatural origin, but it is Satanic. People should always remember Geftman-Gold’s attitude from this episode, because it is the hatred of Ages.
It is the same hatred that Netanyahu harbors for the United States. It is the same hatred Yassir Arafat had for his own people. It is the same hatred the North Korean leaders have for their own people.
It is the same hatred that Barack Obama harbored for America, that hatred which he so coyly disguised as he hectored and lectured us. It is the same hatred he still maintains, as he plots from outside the White House on how to destroy this great Country once and for all. It is the same hatred that George Soros has and rents out for his daily plans of chaos.
It is the same hatred Sarah Silverman exhibited about Christ, when she said, “I hope the Jews did kill Christ!… I’d do it again! I’d f—king do it again!” she scowled at one of her standup routines.
I believe this is the same hatred many survivors will have for each other once Armageddon strikes. I think T.S. Eliot was on to something when he wrote “The Hollow Men.” The souls of all of these people, along with Geftman-Gold’s are DEAD.
I know exactly what you mean. I have encountered this a few times. I have no words adequately describe the level of hatred. It is utter contempt and disgust that is always barely below the surface.
I hasten to add that this doesn’t come from every Jew I know. It comes, as you say, from Talmudic Jews and those who are deeply into Zionism. They set themselves apart and that’s the first clue. That is because they HATE you.
That’s right. Or, to be more precise, it comes from the Talmud, and some Jews follow it, feed on that hatred. In fact, even some Gentiles actually have it.
And at least ONE Gentile group has exhibited it, FOR ALL HUMANITY. That “Gentile group” I am referring to has been and continues to be: THE BRITISH EMPIRE.
So it’s done on a personal AS WELL AS a corporate or governmental level, too.
Considering that few of us can really be sure just how real this event was, perhaps some one should ask her just what she knows about it, or is she really spouting actual hate for The U.S.A..
Here’s a video everyone ought to see. From a taxi driver’s point of view. She starts out (I believe) from the base of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Notice that the shots being fired seem to originate from two different locations (one grouping of shots sounds much closer to her car than the other). This is while she’s still at the hotel. Granted, we could be hearing the difference between shots fired on one “face” of the hotel versus the other face (in relation to the taxi itself) but the volume difference does seem extreme.
Also significant is that the taxi driver goes on to drive down the street right next to the festival and she picks up an untold number of persons (3 or 4) from the festival, some of whom have been shot. Horrifying. I haven’t finished watching the last 6 or 7 minutes but will do so now. Over and out. 😉
Yeah, that video I posted on the other thread is view of the gun emplacement. Even without that, you can clearly hear that the shots are coming from at least two locations..
Beyond that, it is certain that somebody set this up and scripted the whole thing. It would be extremely unlikely for it to be our “retired accountant/multi-millionaire real estate mogul”.
He’s sort of like the Kindergarten teacher who wasn’t. That’s all part of the design. They foist these idiotic plots on us and then ridicule anyone who doesn’t believe them. It’s conditioning morons to accept anything that comes from the TV tube.
“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs [sic] will ever do the right thing”.
She’s right that something needs to be done about children being murdered. Therefore, the “Repugs” need to demand that every abortion facility in this country be closed immediately, if not sooner! That one action would stop the greatest threat of child murder the world has ever known.
Yeah, and they can swing by and pick up Skippy Podesta and his brother while they’re at it.
