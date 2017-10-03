2017 Las Vegas mass shooting: Things that don’t add up

On the night of Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, we are told a 64-year-old retired accountant and multimillionaire Stephen Craig Paddock fired an automatic weapon from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, at an outdoor Route 91 Harvest country western music concert across the street, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500.
Here are some things that don’t add up about this worst mass shooting in U.S. modern history:
(1) A “Hispanic” woman warned concert-goers they were all going to die
A woman, 21, who had left the concert 10-15 minutes before the shooting began, told Sky News that before the shooting, a “Hispanic” woman pushed her way to the front of the venue and told other concert-goers they were “all going to die”. This is how the young woman described the woman who gave the warning (Express):
“Her and her boyfriend were both Hispanic. They’re probably about . . . 5′ 5″, I think. They just look like everyday people.”
“She [the Hispanic woman] had been messing with the lady in front of her and telling her that she was going to die. That we’re going to die. So they escorted her out, to make her stop messing around with all the other people in front of them, but none of us knew that it was going to be serious.”
(2) SounD of gun shots from near and far
The above video is the audio recording by a female taxi-driver named Cori Langdon who was waiting in the taxi line at Mandalay Bay hotel when the shooting started. The recording clearly shows that sounds of gun shots came from both near (loud) and far away (faint).
0:03-0:04 mark: Loud automatic rifle shots.
0:04-1:06: No audible gun shots.
0:51 mark: Langdon says, “Now it sounds like it’s coming from farther away.”
1:07: Loud automatic rifle shots for 2 seconds, followed by distant sounds of gun shots.
1:12: Loud shots for 3 seconds, followed by distant sounds of gun shots ending at 1:22 mark.
1:43: Distant sounds of gun shots, lasting until 1:52 mark. Langdon says: “Something’s going on. I’m not sure why people aren’t running, but there’s a security guard, what’s he doing? You know, for there being gunfire, sure doesn’t seem like people are running.”
2:18: Distant sounds of gun shots, lasting until 2:28 mark.
2:39: Langdon asks, “Where’s the cops at? I’m right here by the porch at Mandalay Bay and everything just seems to be normal here.”
2:45: Distant sounds of gun shots, lasting until 2:54 mark.
3:22: Langdon, “Yeah, we’re just all sitting, we’re just….”
3:34: Voice from taxi dispatch, “I just talked to…police here at the airport say at Mandalay Bay there’s multiple shots (at this point, 3:41 mark, distant sounds of gun shots) … [inaudible] Do not go to Mandalay Bay.”
3:51: Langdon, “Alright, I’m leaving, this is ridiculous, I don’t know why people aren’t leaving. [He drives his taxi around the hotel.] Everyone’s just standing around.”
4:57: Langdon, “It seems like it’s coming from up there [camera pans up Mandalay Bay hotel].”
4:59: Sound of distant gun shots, pausing at 5:01 mark, then resuming until 5:09 mark. [Note that Langdon’s cab is right outside the hotel, with a view up the façade of windows.]
5:25: Sound of distant gun shots, ending at 5:29 mark.
This is the last time gun shots are heard.
5:42: Langdon,” Alright, all these other taxi drivers are gone now.” He drives away from hotel. “Oh my god, now there’s cops everywhere. It seems like it’s coming from, like, the 10th floor of Mandalay Bay. I don’t know. God, this is insane.”
8:04: Langdon, still driving around, says, “Now there’s people running. [Reading from text:] ‘Shooting at the fence across from Mandalay Bay. Please try to stay away.’ Now you got people running, people climbing over the fence there. Yeah, you got people climbing over the fence at the [music] festival and people running around.”
9:28: Some people run up to Langdon’s cab. They get in. Young women’s voices. Langdon takes them away from the strip.
Some commenters on the video’s YouTube page claim the distant gun shot sounds are echoes. Others say the loud and distant shots are due to the shots being fired from two windows on the 32nd floor, presumably from Paddock’s suite, as shown by the two shot-out windows in this pic.
(3) Death scenes in Mandalay Bay hotel room
Today, Oct. 3, Breaking 911 posted pictures alleged to be from Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay hotel.
WARNING: Graphic
The first pic was first posted on InfoWars, showing a man, presumably Stephen Paddock, dead on the floor, with blood on his face (shot in the mouth?) and a pool of blood under his head. There are shell casings around him, three in the pool of blood.
Does the dead man look like 64-year-old Stephen Paddock to you?
As FOTM reader MomOfIV points out, the dead man does not have the “13” tattoo that we can clearly see on Stephen Paddock’s front neck. The dead man is NOT Stephen Craig Paddock.
Below are three pics posted by Boston25 yesterday (Oct. 2), taken inside the shooter’s hotel room showing gun, ammo, bipod, and optics. The carpet appears to be the same as that in the dead guy photo.
~Eowyn
where’s the “13” tattoo?
Brilliant! The dead man doesn’t have Stephen Paddock’s “13” tattoo on his neck!
Great catch Mom of IV. I wonder what that 13 stands for??
Great coverage here. You can plainly see from the taxi driver’s view, those shots were from much lower than 32 floors.
I saw a similar thing from the view of a black female police officer’s car.
I wonder how much of this will ever be made public or are we just going to be fed what they want?
I saw where several people were quoting 4chan that Geary Danley was the shooter.
I still think it is weird the girlfriend never said a word of the stockpiling of arms and was out of the country.
Below is something I Emailed to a friend of mine some hours ago, followed by his text response to me:
What I find interesting is that she [the 21-year-old woman interviewed] said the two people who claimed they were all going to die were “Hispanic” — a man and a woman. Well, I can’t help wondering if they weren’t actually Filipino. Here where I work, it seems half the employees are from the Philippines, and I can tell you that a significant number of them really look Mexican to me. Most of them are on the short side, too. If I didn’t already know they were from the Philippines I would automatically have thought they were from Mexico.
Also, this guy Paddock had a Filipino girlfriend, had been sending thousands of dollars to the Philippines recently, and as that photo of him at the Lex nightclub here in Reno shows, he had a large number of Filipino friends — probably related to his girlfriend.
See photo at The Conservative Treehouse website:
I’ve got a feeling the “Hispanic” insiders who were telling the Country music festival people they were about to die were really Filipinos. [Perhaps the female was even Paddock’s girlfriend or one of the other women seen in that photo at the Lex nightclub?] But we may never know.
My friend replied with this:
“In high school, my future wife was befriended by three Filipino girls. She later found out they only liked her because they thought she was Filipino, too. When she said she was Mexican, they stopped talking to her.”
So, in other words, he confirmed what I had stated regarding the oftentimes similar facial features of Hispanics and Filipinos.
~ D-FensDogG
‘Loyal American Underground’
Girlfriend of shooter declared “person of interest.”
https://www.weaselzippers.us/359379-breaking-girlfriend-of-las-vegas-shooter-is-declared-person-of-interest/
Doesn’t add up. Fishy, IMO.
