2017 Las Vegas mass shooting: Things that don’t add up

On the night of Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, we are told a 64-year-old retired accountant and multimillionaire Stephen Craig Paddock fired an automatic weapon from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, at an outdoor Route 91 Harvest country western music concert across the street, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500.

Here are some things that don’t add up about this worst mass shooting in U.S. modern history:

(1) A “Hispanic” woman warned concert-goers they were all going to die

A woman, 21, who had left the concert 10-15 minutes before the shooting began, told Sky News that before the shooting, a “Hispanic” woman pushed her way to the front of the venue and told other concert-goers they were “all going to die”. This is how the young woman described the woman who gave the warning (Express):

“Her and her boyfriend were both Hispanic. They’re probably about . . . 5′ 5″, I think. They just look like everyday people.” “She [the Hispanic woman] had been messing with the lady in front of her and telling her that she was going to die. That we’re going to die. So they escorted her out, to make her stop messing around with all the other people in front of them, but none of us knew that it was going to be serious.”

(2) SounD of gun shots from near and far

The above video is the audio recording by a female taxi-driver named Cori Langdon who was waiting in the taxi line at Mandalay Bay hotel when the shooting started. The recording clearly shows that sounds of gun shots came from both near (loud) and far away (faint).

0:03-0:04 mark: Loud automatic rifle shots.

0:04-1:06: No audible gun shots.

0:51 mark: Langdon says, “Now it sounds like it’s coming from farther away.”

1:07: Loud automatic rifle shots for 2 seconds, followed by distant sounds of gun shots.

1:12: Loud shots for 3 seconds, followed by distant sounds of gun shots ending at 1:22 mark.

1:43: Distant sounds of gun shots, lasting until 1:52 mark. Langdon says: “Something’s going on. I’m not sure why people aren’t running, but there’s a security guard, what’s he doing? You know, for there being gunfire, sure doesn’t seem like people are running.”

2:18: Distant sounds of gun shots, lasting until 2:28 mark.

2:39: Langdon asks, “Where’s the cops at? I’m right here by the porch at Mandalay Bay and everything just seems to be normal here.”

2:45: Distant sounds of gun shots, lasting until 2:54 mark.

3:22: Langdon, “Yeah, we’re just all sitting, we’re just….”

3:34: Voice from taxi dispatch, “I just talked to…police here at the airport say at Mandalay Bay there’s multiple shots (at this point, 3:41 mark, distant sounds of gun shots) … [inaudible] Do not go to Mandalay Bay.”

3:51: Langdon, “Alright, I’m leaving, this is ridiculous, I don’t know why people aren’t leaving. [He drives his taxi around the hotel.] Everyone’s just standing around.”

4:57: Langdon, “It seems like it’s coming from up there [camera pans up Mandalay Bay hotel].”

4:59: Sound of distant gun shots, pausing at 5:01 mark, then resuming until 5:09 mark. [Note that Langdon’s cab is right outside the hotel, with a view up the façade of windows.]

5:25: Sound of distant gun shots, ending at 5:29 mark.

This is the last time gun shots are heard.

5:42: Langdon,” Alright, all these other taxi drivers are gone now.” He drives away from hotel. “Oh my god, now there’s cops everywhere. It seems like it’s coming from, like, the 10th floor of Mandalay Bay. I don’t know. God, this is insane.”

8:04: Langdon, still driving around, says, “Now there’s people running. [Reading from text:] ‘Shooting at the fence across from Mandalay Bay. Please try to stay away.’ Now you got people running, people climbing over the fence there. Yeah, you got people climbing over the fence at the [music] festival and people running around.”

9:28: Some people run up to Langdon’s cab. They get in. Young women’s voices. Langdon takes them away from the strip.

Some commenters on the video’s YouTube page claim the distant gun shot sounds are echoes. Others say the loud and distant shots are due to the shots being fired from two windows on the 32nd floor, presumably from Paddock’s suite, as shown by the two shot-out windows in this pic.

(3) Death scenes in Mandalay Bay hotel room

Today, Oct. 3, Breaking 911 posted pictures alleged to be from Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay hotel.

WARNING: Graphic

The first pic was first posted on InfoWars, showing a man, presumably Stephen Paddock, dead on the floor, with blood on his face (shot in the mouth?) and a pool of blood under his head. There are shell casings around him, three in the pool of blood.

Does the dead man look like 64-year-old Stephen Paddock to you?

As FOTM reader MomOfIV points out, the dead man does not have the “13” tattoo that we can clearly see on Stephen Paddock’s front neck. The dead man is NOT Stephen Craig Paddock.

Below are three pics posted by Boston25 yesterday (Oct. 2), taken inside the shooter’s hotel room showing gun, ammo, bipod, and optics. The carpet appears to be the same as that in the dead guy photo.

~Eowyn

