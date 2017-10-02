Who is Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock?

Last night, October 1, 2017, beginning at 10:08 p.m., someone from a high balcony of the 43-story tall Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, NV, opened fire with an automatic weapon at an outdoor country music festival of 22,000 attendees, killing 58 and injuring 515. (USA Today)
At least one member of law enforcement is among the dead. Two on-duty Las Vegas Police officers were injured. It was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Police identified Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, NV, as the shooter.
Paddock had shot himself dead by the time police reached his room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay hotel. At least eight guns, including a number of long rifles, were found in his room, which also reportedly contained two platforms to provide a better vantage point of the concert below. (Al.com)
This morning, ISIS claimed responsibility for the shooting massacre. Its news agency Amaq said (New York Post):
“The Las Vegas attack was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried it out in response to calls to target states of the [U.S.-led] coalition” fighting the Islamic State in the Middle East. ““The Las Vegas attacker converted to Islam a few months ago.”
Although the FBI still cannot definitively tell us about Donald Trump’s alleged Russian ties more than eight months into his presidency, the FBI nevertheless quickly dismissed ISIS’s claim of responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting massacre. FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse said at a news conference today there is no evidence that Paddock was associated with any international militant group and that “We have determined at this point no connection to an international terrorist organization.” (New York Post)
So who is Stephen Paddock?
Here’s what I’ve been able to glean from the net thus far:
(1) Born on April 9, 1953, Stephen Paddock was 64 years old, a retired accountant with a taste for high-stakes poker who had moved to Nevada just a couple of years earlier. He lived in an upscale retirement community, Sun City Mesquite, at 1372 Babbling Brook Ct, Mesquite, NV 89034, 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Police is currently searching his home.
(2) Stephen Paddock owned another home in Reno, NV (1735 Del Webb Pkwy W, Reno, NV 89523). Susan Page, a neighbor at the Reno home, described Paddock and his companion as “closet people” who “kept to themselves” and that “I never saw them.” Police are searching this home as well.
(3) Police say a woman named Marilou Danley is a person of interest. She lived with Paddock in Mesquite, but was/is in the Philippines at the time of the shooting. Here she is with Paddock in a pic that’s the source of the media’s Paddock pic (the media simply cropped Danley out):
(4) Stephen’s brother, Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he has “no idea” why his brother committed the shootings and that to his knowledge, Stephen had no history of mental illness or substance abuse. Eric told NBC News:
“Mars just fell into the earth. We’re completely dumbfounded. He [Stephen] has no political affiliation, no religious affiliation, as far as we know. Our condolences go to the victims and all their families.”
(5) Eric said that although his brother owned guns, Stephen had “no machine guns” when he helped move him from Florida to Nevada a few years ago. But Christopher Sullivan, manager of Guns & Guitars in Mesquite, confirmed that Stephen Paddock had purchased guns from the shop in the past. Sullivan declined to offer details about the types of weapons or the dates they were purchased because it’s “federally protected information,” but said that “all necessary background checks and procedures were followed, as required by local, state, and federal law” and that Paddock “never gave any indication or reason to believe he was unstable or unfit at any time.” (USA Today)
(6) Stephen and Eric’s father, Patrick Benjamin Paddock, was an armed bank robber with many aliases in the 1960s and 1970s who was once on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. The FBI diagnosed him as a “very dangerous” psychopath with suicidal tendencies. Patrick Paddock remained on the loose until 1978 when he was apprehended in Oregon where he was running a bingo parlor. (New York Magazine)
(7) Stephen Paddock had worked for Lockheed Martin for three years in the 1980s. A Lockheed spokesman said:
“Stephen Paddock worked for a predecessor company of Lockheed Martin from 1985 until 1988. We’re cooperating with authorities to answer questions they may have about Mr. Paddock and his time with the company.”
A netizen on 8chan found this, showing a “Steve Paddock” had worked at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center:
(8) Stephen Paddock had the number 13 tattooed on his neck. I enlarged the media pic of Paddock:
.
(9) Stephen Paddock was anti-Trump?:
There’s video footage showing someone who looks like Stephen Paddock in a pink NASA t-shirt wearing a pink pussy hat, at an anti-Trump protest in August 2017 in Reno, NV. (Recall that Paddock had another home in Reno, and had worked for Lockheed Martin, a defense/NASA contractor). The video was uploaded to IndivisibleKara’s Twitter account on August 23, 2017.
Steven Haffley found and uploaded to YouTube a video that better shows the guy in the pink pussy hat, who was standing next to a woman who looks like Marilou Danley.
Below are comparison pics of screenshots I took from the video with the media’s pic of Stephen Paddock and Marilou Danley:
(10) InfoWars says that according to an FBI source:
- Paddock didn’t kill himself, but was killed by an FBI hostage rescue team.
- Antifa literature was found in his hotel room, as well as “photos taken in the Middle East of a woman linked to” Paddock.
- The FBI source’s information is collaborated by a police scanner transcript (from the Daily Mail).
- A “deep-level intelligence insider” told Infowars the attack was “very, very strange” in that “this was clearly a pre-planned attack” and the target — a concert of a group “that represents traditional America” (country music) — was specifically chosen, but the attacker was “an average 64-year-old white male with no criminal record”, “an apartment owner with a pilot’s license and owned two airplanes”, whose “brother described him as an average person who was not into firearms and never owned that many guns.”
H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV
~Eowyn
There is far more to this than we know at this time.
Watch actual shooting, listen to gun fire, no blood, nobody had a clue what was going on.
How did the shooter really die? Suicide or FBI Lead Injection?
We will never know on that will we Zorro. I’m still of the belief that their were two shooters his girlfriend went with him to “Sandland,” for his alleged conversion to Islam.
It is nearly beyond comprehension that such evil would rage in the heart of this man, or any other person. Obviously, he was seduced by Satan. May all those families that have felt the rath of his evil be comforted by the Holy Spirit, that they can have acquire peace in their hearts and the will to go on. God Bless them all, and their loved ones.
Well the straight math would indicate that to injure and kill that many would require a hit approximately every 2.4 seconds. Second, a non-liquid-cooled machine gun would simply melt down with no rest for cooling.
Listening to the audio, there are at least two distinct report types and rates of fire. At least one seems to vary in the rate of fire. Those who have investigated these things in previous operations can attest to the fact that it takes a surprisingly long time to fire enough rounds to account for this.
Firing full-auto it would be AMAZING to get that hit rate. So far I have not seen anything that is convincing to me. This seems more like another boogie-booga.
Why on earth would this alleged shooter take all those weapons? You can only shoot one at a time. How did he get them there? This is another scam.
So many questions…
When I quit watching tv at 2:30 am it was 2 dead, 20 injured. Then less than 5 hours later it’s up to 50 dead & 400 injured, then an hour later 500 injured. Was very odd to me.
Dr. Eowyn, very well researched and detailed post.
I saw a video of paddock’s brother giving an interview and he was completely emotionally removed.
A few years ago, I receiving horrible news about a relative and I cried in agony and disbelief. This guy’s relative is allegedly responsible for the “deaths” of 60+ people and “injuring” 600+ people and is dead on top of it and he gives an interview a few hours after the “incident” and was cocky, reserved, and dry-eyed. He might as well have been discussing a dead cat.
“Body Language: Las Vegas shooter’s Brother.”
Yes, and this, ho-hum “normal” guy’s dad was an armed bank robber with psychosis. This “normal” guy apparently has a work history that spans three whole years and earned him enough for two. houses and two airplanes, and plenty of ante money for high-stakes poker. Did dad “leave” it to him?
Anyway, his brother says he has no religion or other affiliation. So there he is in his “pussy hat” prancing around in a pink shirt at an anti-Trump rally. That’s pretty “balanced”.
Now they are trying to draw parallels to ISIS, etc.. Whatever you’d like to believe about this guy he most certainly isn’t “normal” (at least as described). Did he have a mother who sold micro-loans in Indonesia? Did he hustle gay tourists in Hawaii. Oh, sorry, wrong guy.
I must admit my first thought was “false flag event, terrorism, or far-left anti-Trump nutcase?” My deepest sympathies for families of those lost. Just like the sympathy I have for the families of all the blacks killed in Chicago and elsewhere that no one on the left seems to give a flying bleep at a rolling doughnut about (since those lives don’t promote their hate-filled agenda).
There are only so many extras allowed in a movie.
I simply don’t believe that it’s possible to kill that many people in that amount of time with one person with any kind of gun. Especially an amateur. And I haven’t seen evidence that 50+ people died either.
I don’t either. It isn’t.
Just like all these incidences, the details are constantly changing, actually morphing seemingly beyond reason. It has always confounded me when these claimed lunatics are so determined to reek havoc yet commit suicide when confronted with what one would think would be the most exhilarating phase of their depravity; that is the law enforcement confrontation.
Personally I think there were probably c.i.a. handlers in the mix some where, whether real or staged. Though I do believe there are those in our government who will and have sacrificed real victims in pursuit of their evil agendas, there major purpose here being very clear.
There is NO question whatsoever that they would kill. Look at 9-11. Whether they do or not is entirely a matter of expediency. They have already allegedly admitted that they shot the guy, not a suicide.
They account for employment for three years with Lockheed and he owns two houses and two airplanes? He must be VERY lucky at the poker table.
This looks to me like another in-our-faces example of manufacturing “characters” on the fly. It is a hallmark of these productions.
The indicator of whether something is “real” or a “hoax” is NOT whether somebody died. It isn’t now, nor has it ever been, an all or nothing proposition,
They want us to feel something or believe something. This is how they “legislate” now. They devise scenarios to get the eaters to scream “do something” so they can march in with their pre-packaged legislation, in the can.
That gunfire was a phony as the reporter that was allegedly shot in Virginia with the gun that didn’t eject spent cartridges. Would having them show me a dead guy and saying “see” convince me otherwise? No, it would not.
I believe this in the same way I’d believe them telling me that someone in a “Death Star” took them out. You could send a platoon of soldiers with real automatic weapons in there and not get a hit rate that high in that amount of time.
This is another SHES episode, only with “adults”. Where’s the portable mortuary? Where’s Carver doing autopsies in the parking lot?
I am not ready to dismiss the possibility of shooting that many people in that amount of time yet. The facts are not out yet, and there were like 20 some thousand people stampeded in there like cattle. If the guy started shooting at the outside edges, it would make it hard for the people on the inside to get out. Plus, like we should always remember, when you see this hand, the other hand is doing the real magic.
His reason for having so many guns is simple. It is faster to drop a gun and pick up another one, than to reload the one you have. And the sound of gunfire inside a building makes it hard to know how many guns are actually firing, one, two, three, fully automatic, etc. Will the FBI or Homeland security have any desire to let us know? I won’t hold my breath, they won’t even let the president know all the details, as far as I am concerned.
Is it any wonder I started carrying my 1911 today, instead of my 9mm. I know, more bullets in the 9. I won’t argue that here, I just win the argument in my head, which is the only place that matters. Don’t any of you fail to at least carry something to defend yourself with, be it pepper spray, a knife, or a pen, or a gun. The world is not the same as it was when we were young.
Let me know how this theory works out for you. I’m planning an attack on Ring World with some Dinuvian slime devils. I may need help with the planning.
I have serious doubts about this incident, but I will keep an open mind, for now,..
I think that there are to many dead, & wounded, & I note that Nevada is a gun friendly sate,..Although Vegas is not a gun friendly town.
Very sad. On Friday, before this latest tragedy, one of my middle school students (trying to draw me into a discussion of the NFL “take a knee” situation) asked me if I’d ever been to a big stadium for a “real” football game. I told the questioning kids that, yes, I’d been a few times to some really exciting college and professional football and baseball games in big stadiums, and that, one of my children had been a professional sportsman—now a professional coach—& so, I’d been to TONS of other large venues around the country & through the years to watch him (or now, his students). They asked me if I’d still go. And…..I surprised myself even by telling them that, “probably, no.” Since 9-11….I’ve increasingly curtailed my attendance at ANY large venue…including malls, street fairs, popular movie show-times, and so on. It’s not anything I’ve made a “manifesto” of…but rather, something that has happened gradually within my life and habits that I, pretty much, was not over-the-top ware of until these kids pressed me for an answer on this. That’s why my answer was a surprise to even me…until I had to stop and think over how increasingly “restrictive” my movements have become in the last decade or so….AND…b/c I don’t go so many places anymore…that also means, I’ve not been on airplanes as much, trains…or other public transportation….
