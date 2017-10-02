Who is Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock?

Last night, October 1, 2017, beginning at 10:08 p.m., someone from a high balcony of the 43-story tall Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, NV, opened fire with an automatic weapon at an outdoor country music festival of 22,000 attendees, killing 58 and injuring 515. (USA Today)

At least one member of law enforcement is among the dead. Two on-duty Las Vegas Police officers were injured. It was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police identified Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, NV, as the shooter.

Paddock had shot himself dead by the time police reached his room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay hotel. At least eight guns, including a number of long rifles, were found in his room, which also reportedly contained two platforms to provide a better vantage point of the concert below. (Al.com)

This morning, ISIS claimed responsibility for the shooting massacre. Its news agency Amaq said (New York Post):

“The Las Vegas attack was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried it out in response to calls to target states of the [U.S.-led] coalition” fighting the Islamic State in the Middle East. ““The Las Vegas attacker converted to Islam a few months ago.”

Although the FBI still cannot definitively tell us about Donald Trump’s alleged Russian ties more than eight months into his presidency, the FBI nevertheless quickly dismissed ISIS’s claim of responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting massacre. FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse said at a news conference today there is no evidence that Paddock was associated with any international militant group and that “We have determined at this point no connection to an international terrorist organization.” (New York Post)

So who is Stephen Paddock?

Here’s what I’ve been able to glean from the net thus far:

(1) Born on April 9, 1953, Stephen Paddock was 64 years old, a retired accountant with a taste for high-stakes poker who had moved to Nevada just a couple of years earlier. He lived in an upscale retirement community, Sun City Mesquite, at 1372 Babbling Brook Ct, Mesquite, NV 89034, 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Police is currently searching his home.

(2) Stephen Paddock owned another home in Reno, NV (1735 Del Webb Pkwy W, Reno, NV 89523). Susan Page, a neighbor at the Reno home, described Paddock and his companion as “closet people” who “kept to themselves” and that “I never saw them.” Police are searching this home as well.

(3) Police say a woman named Marilou Danley is a person of interest. She lived with Paddock in Mesquite, but was/is in the Philippines at the time of the shooting. Here she is with Paddock in a pic that’s the source of the media’s Paddock pic (the media simply cropped Danley out):

(4) Stephen’s brother, Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he has “no idea” why his brother committed the shootings and that to his knowledge, Stephen had no history of mental illness or substance abuse. Eric told NBC News:

“Mars just fell into the earth. We’re completely dumbfounded. He [Stephen] has no political affiliation, no religious affiliation, as far as we know. Our condolences go to the victims and all their families.”

(5) Eric said that although his brother owned guns, Stephen had “no machine guns” when he helped move him from Florida to Nevada a few years ago. But Christopher Sullivan, manager of Guns & Guitars in Mesquite, confirmed that Stephen Paddock had purchased guns from the shop in the past. Sullivan declined to offer details about the types of weapons or the dates they were purchased because it’s “federally protected information,” but said that “all necessary background checks and procedures were followed, as required by local, state, and federal law” and that Paddock “never gave any indication or reason to believe he was unstable or unfit at any time.” (USA Today)

(6) Stephen and Eric’s father, Patrick Benjamin Paddock, was an armed bank robber with many aliases in the 1960s and 1970s who was once on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. The FBI diagnosed him as a “very dangerous” psychopath with suicidal tendencies. Patrick Paddock remained on the loose until 1978 when he was apprehended in Oregon where he was running a bingo parlor. (New York Magazine)

(7) Stephen Paddock had worked for Lockheed Martin for three years in the 1980s. A Lockheed spokesman said:

“Stephen Paddock worked for a predecessor company of Lockheed Martin from 1985 until 1988. We’re cooperating with authorities to answer questions they may have about Mr. Paddock and his time with the company.”

A netizen on 8chan found this, showing a “Steve Paddock” had worked at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center:

(8) Stephen Paddock had the number 13 tattooed on his neck. I enlarged the media pic of Paddock:

(9) Stephen Paddock was anti-Trump?:

There’s video footage showing someone who looks like Stephen Paddock in a pink NASA t-shirt wearing a pink pussy hat, at an anti-Trump protest in August 2017 in Reno, NV. (Recall that Paddock had another home in Reno, and had worked for Lockheed Martin, a defense/NASA contractor). The video was uploaded to IndivisibleKara’s Twitter account on August 23, 2017.

Steven Haffley found and uploaded to YouTube a video that better shows the guy in the pink pussy hat, who was standing next to a woman who looks like Marilou Danley.

Below are comparison pics of screenshots I took from the video with the media’s pic of Stephen Paddock and Marilou Danley:

(10) InfoWars says that according to an FBI source:

Paddock didn’t kill himself, but was killed by an FBI hostage rescue team.

didn’t kill himself, but Antifa literature was found in his hotel room , as well as “photos taken in the Middle East of a woman linked to” Paddock.

, as well as “photos taken in the Middle East of a woman linked to” Paddock. The FBI source’s information is collaborated by a police scanner transcript (from the Daily Mail).

A “deep-level intelligence insider” told Infowars the attack was “very, very strange” in that “this was clearly a pre-planned attack” and the target — a concert of a group “that represents traditional America” (country music) — was specifically chosen, but the attacker was “an average 64-year-old white male with no criminal record”, “an apartment owner with a pilot’s license and owned two airplanes”, whose “brother described him as an average person who was not into firearms and never owned that many guns.”

H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV

~Eowyn

