This is Chiraq: 26 people shot over the weekend, including a 13-year-old boy

You want to talk about an oppressed community?

I almost didn’t do this post because the shooting statistics for this weekend actually aren’t that bad compared to other weekends in Chiraq. How sad is that?

From MyFoxChicago: Three people were killed and at least 23 others, including a 13-year-old boy, have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The most recent killing happened at 12:18 a.m. Sunday in the North Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a male laying face down on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 5000 block of North Bernard. The male, whose age was not known, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided information on the fatality.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, someone walked up to 49-year-old Michael Hillard and shot him in his face in the 4700 block West Jackson in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Hillard, who lived in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene about 15 minutes later.

Less than two hours earlier in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, 27-year-old Juan Vargas was shot in the head by a person who walked up and opened fire, authorities said. Vargas was found about 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of West 25th Place and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died less than an hour later. He lived in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

The 13-year-old boy was shot about 2:40 p.m. Saturday in a separate Little Village neighborhood attack. He was riding his bike in the 2500 block of South St. Louis when someone got out of a light-colored vehicle nearby and fired shots, striking him in the right arm, police said. The boy was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

Earlier in Little Village, an armored car driver shot a person who tried to rob him with a sledgehammer, police and the FBI said. The driver, who works for the Garda armored car service, was making a delivery about 9:30 a.m. Saturday at a currency exchange in the 4300 block of West 26th Street when a male wearing a reflective vest hit him with a sledgehammer in an attempt to rob him. The guard shot the robber, who ran away, but was found nearby and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At least 21 other people were wounded in citywide shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Last weekend, three men were killed and 36 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

DCG

Advertisements