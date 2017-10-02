Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance is racist: 10 y.o. students called KKK/Nazis

The Left have declared war on America.

Natalie Rubino reports for CBS46 that two students at Orrs Elementary School in Griffin (metropolitan Atlanta), Georgia, say they were bullied for reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

10-year-old Jason Newberry said that on the morning of Sept. 26, 2017, he and another classmate were bullied for putting their hands over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance: “Me and him got called KKK, Nazi, and we just kept getting bullied the whole day.”

It wasn’t until his second period teacher showed them a news clip of NFL players kneeling in protest during the National Anthem that Newberry knew about the current controversy surrounding the National Anthem, the Pledge and other symbols of American patriotism.

The (unnamed) teacher polled the students to see what they thought was right or wrong about taking a knee (as if the students would tell the truth, given it’s the teacher doing the polling.) The teacher even told students that she would never stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and that if she did stand she would not really mean it.

A spokesperson for Spalding School District said the assignment was supposed to be a lesson on First Amendment Rights, but refuses to say if the teacher was disciplined for her comments.

In a letter sent home to parents the day after, the teacher wrote:

“I apologize for expressing my views to my students. I recognize that while this was not a one-sided lesson, the topic itself and the expression of my views were not appropriate, my intentions were well-meaning.”

Some parents said they would stand with their children on Sept. 28 in front of the school’s flag pole when the National Anthem is recited over the loud speaker.

