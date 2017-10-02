Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance is racist: 10 y.o. students called KKK/Nazis

The Left have declared war on America.
Natalie Rubino reports for CBS46 that two students at Orrs Elementary School in Griffin (metropolitan Atlanta), Georgia, say they were bullied for reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
10-year-old Jason Newberry said that on the morning of Sept. 26, 2017, he and another classmate were bullied for putting their hands over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance: “Me and him got called KKK, Nazi, and we just kept getting bullied the whole day.”
It wasn’t until his second period teacher showed them a news clip of NFL players kneeling in protest during the National Anthem that Newberry knew about the current controversy surrounding the National Anthem, the Pledge and other symbols of American patriotism.
The (unnamed) teacher polled the students to see what they thought was right or wrong about taking a knee (as if the students would tell the truth, given it’s the teacher doing the polling.) The teacher even told students that she would never stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and that if she did stand she would not really mean it.
A spokesperson for Spalding School District said the assignment was supposed to be a lesson on First Amendment Rights, but refuses to say if the teacher was disciplined for her comments.
In a letter sent home to parents the day after, the teacher wrote:
“I apologize for expressing my views to my students. I recognize that while this was not a one-sided lesson, the topic itself and the expression of my views were not appropriate, my intentions were well-meaning.”
Some parents said they would stand with their children on Sept. 28 in front of the school’s flag pole when the National Anthem is recited over the loud speaker.
Here’s information on Orrs Elementary School:
Address: 1553 Flynt Street, Griffin, Ga. 30223
Website: http://www.orrselementary.education/pages/Orrs_Elementary
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Orrs-Elementary-School/922230964468626
Evelyn Jones, Principal:
- Email: evelyn.jones@gscs.org
- Phone: (770) 229-3743
Given that Jason Newberry is 10 years old, he’s probably in 5th grade. One of these 5th Grade teachers is the one who told her students she will not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance:
~Eowyn
No class, no principle, no honor. Just crass self-flagellation, absorption. Sorry, teach, but your FIRST responsibility is to your students–not your personal feelings. But, then, that would require a level of integrity and maturity you are clearly without. Parents! Step up and resist this leftist assault on American traditions and values. You’re the only ones who can restore the republic.
My money is on “Princess.” Being the instigator
My thoughts exactly. Wrong-headed white virtue signaling.
Portraits of darkness, tonnage, and ugly.
I don’t understand….Just what was the circumstance of their reciting the pledge. If all students were involved what caused them to be singled out. Did this clearly unqualified teacher ask the class to recite the pledge and they were they only ones who responded. Just can’t see out it would have played out, other than it being some kind of intended trap.
Hot-lanta…
The left has a mindset of blaming the largest group of people possible for any given crime — whether perceived or real. If a cop shoots an unarmed black man, all cops are automatically guilty of racism whether the cop is proven to have acted out of racism or not. If he happens to be white, then all white people are automatically guilty as well. Now, standing for the national anthem is considered a racist act because one of our founding fathers happened to own slaves. WTF? Overlooking the fact that a nation itself cannot be racist and only its individual citizens can be, it seems that in every case the maximum number of individuals must be made guilty by the left. So, why doesn’t the left just protest the European community while they’re at it? Obviously, the so-called “racists” who founded this nation had their roots outside of it, right? Besides, didn’t Europeans also benefit from slavery? So, shouldn’t the left really be protesting the European Union and its flag instead? If the left is going to blame half of the U.S. population — themselves innocent victims of the Malthusian policies that have resulted in the status quo — while exonerating those very organizations that are probably the most guilty of bringing about the status quo (secret societies such as Skull & Bones, Freemasonry, etc.) then, they may as well be absolutely certain of catching the largest number of victims in their dragnet as is possible. After all, if the drunken buffoon left can’t do anything else right, they could at least shoot for consistency.
