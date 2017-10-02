Extraordinary video footage of dogs protecting human babies from harm

While wandering on the web yesterday, I happened across this extraordinary video of dogs fiercely protective of and defending human babies from being assaulted by their caretakers.
In case the video is disappeared from YouTube, I had these two GIFs made, thanks to the site makeagif:
These dogs are holy creatures of God.
See also:
- Dog saves her injured human from freezing to death
- Dog licks owners’ faces to alert them to fire
- Brave dog stays with injured mate on railway for 2 days
- Man rescues dog, who rescues a tiny hummingbird
- Animals who saved human lives: pig, dogs, gorilla, lions
- Dog waits outside dead master’s home every day for 5 years
- Who’s grieving? This dog or these Sandy Hook parents?
~Eowyn
Advertisements
Dogs are a gift from God. Few things are so clear
LikeLike
Extraordinary footage or stupid people confusing little babies?
LikeLike