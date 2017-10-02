Extraordinary video footage of dogs protecting human babies from harm

Posted on October 2, 2017 by | 2 Comments

While wandering on the web yesterday, I happened across this extraordinary video of dogs fiercely protective of and defending human babies from being assaulted by their caretakers.

In case the video is disappeared from YouTube, I had these two GIFs made, thanks to the site makeagif:

These dogs are holy creatures of God.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Animal saints, Animals, Children, God's creation and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “Extraordinary video footage of dogs protecting human babies from harm

  1. Whitney | October 2, 2017 at 6:51 am | Reply

    Dogs are a gift from God. Few things are so clear

    Like

  2. JCscuba | October 2, 2017 at 6:52 am | Reply

    Extraordinary footage or stupid people confusing little babies?

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s