Seattle Seahawks create fund for team’s “justice and equality” cause

Posted on October 2, 2017 by | 2 Comments

michael bennett

Seahawks player Bennett (l) and his buddy the cop-hater Kaepernick.

They aren’t getting a dime from me. Donate some of that millions of dollars the “oppressed” players make.

From MyNorthwest.com: Amid a national conversation about NFL protests during the national anthem, the Seahawks have created a charity to “help build a more compassionate and inclusive society.”

An announcement Friday states:

In an effort to create lasting change and build a more compassionate and inclusive society, we are launching the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund to support education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice. We invite you to join us in donating and taking action.

The announcement is short on specifics of exactly how the fund will contribute to “education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice.” The effort, however, is a component fund of the Seattle Foundation, which supports philanthropic remedies to disparities between rich and poor.

To get the fund going, the Seahawks are reaching out to 12s and all football fans to donate in a crowdfunding-style campaign. Fans can give once or set up a monthly donation. Donations can be made here.

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in #BlackLivesMatter, Culture War, Donald Trump, Fear Mongers, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Media, Race, race baiters/profiteers, race war, Racism, social justice warriors/SJW, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States, US Presidents, war on patriotism and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “Seattle Seahawks create fund for team’s “justice and equality” cause

  1. Dr. Eowyn | October 2, 2017 at 5:06 am | Reply

    Is there no end to this? Must so-called “social justice” so-called “warriors” infect EVERY corner & aspect of American life? The Left truly are a SCOURGE (definition: source of widespread dreadful affliction & devastation).

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s