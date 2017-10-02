Seattle Seahawks create fund for team’s “justice and equality” cause

They aren’t getting a dime from me. Donate some of that millions of dollars the “oppressed” players make.

From MyNorthwest.com: Amid a national conversation about NFL protests during the national anthem, the Seahawks have created a charity to “help build a more compassionate and inclusive society.”

An announcement Friday states:

In an effort to create lasting change and build a more compassionate and inclusive society, we are launching the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund to support education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice. We invite you to join us in donating and taking action.

The announcement is short on specifics of exactly how the fund will contribute to “education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice.” The effort, however, is a component fund of the Seattle Foundation, which supports philanthropic remedies to disparities between rich and poor.

To get the fund going, the Seahawks are reaching out to 12s and all football fans to donate in a crowdfunding-style campaign. Fans can give once or set up a monthly donation. Donations can be made here.

DCG

