CDC: Venereal diseases at all time high, esp. among homo/bisexual men

Lisa Bourne reports for LifeSiteNews that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) rose to an all-time high in the United States last year, “creating a threat that’s challenging the health field.”

Jonathan Mermin, director of CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, warned that the STD threat is rising faster than health providers can respond:

“Increases in STDs are a clear warning of a growing threat. STDs are a persistent enemy, growing in number, and outpacing our ability to respond.”

According to the CDC’s annual Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report released on Sept. 26, 2017:

(1) More than 2 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported nationwide in 2016, the highest number ever.

(2) Most of the new cases diagnosed (1.6 million) were chlamydia, which affects both sexes.

(3) Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (MSM) led in gonorrhea and syphilis:

While gonorrhea increased among men and women in 2016 (to 470,000 cases), gonorrhea registered the sharpest increase, at 22%, among men. The CDC report said: “Research suggests that a large share of new gonorrhea cases are occurring among MSM. These trends are particularly alarming in light of the growing threat of drug resistance to the last remaining recommended gonorrhea treatment. ”

(4) Along with gay and bisexual men, STDs are also accelerating in women and infants:

Syphilis increased 36% among women.

36% among women. Syphilis increased 28% (600+ cases) among newborns (congenital syphilis), resulting in “more than 40 deaths and severe health complications among newborns”. Gail Bolan, director of CDC’s Division of STD Prevention, said congenital syphilis is entirely preventable and treatable: “Every baby born with syphilis represents a tragic systems failure. All it takes is a simple STD test and antibiotic treatment to prevent this enormous heartache and help assure a healthy start for the next generation of Americans.”

All three STDs — chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis — can be cured with antibiotics. But if they remain undiagnosed and untreated, they can have serious health consequences, including infertility, life-threatening ectopic pregnancy, infant stillbirth, and increased risk for HIV transmission.

~Eowyn

