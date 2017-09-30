Preppy menswear (polo shirts, khaki pants) is racist

Posted on September 30, 2017 by | 21 Comments

Preppy menswear “has its roots in the Ivy League style of dress,” which started around 1912 and became established in the late 1950s. (Wikipedia)

According to WikiHow:

Want to dress in a clean-cut, polished and preppy fashion? All you have to do is cultivate a classic, simple look…. The easiest way to look preppy is to dress in simple, preppy colors like navy, white, and crimson…. Pick items that are cut somewhat conservatively. Avoid revealing clothing…. Preppy outfits are relatively simple in nature. They usually come down to a few classic clothing items that never really go out of style. If you want to look preppy, stock up on some basic essentials for your wardrobe . . . Polo shirts . . . oxford shirts . . . khaki pants . . . A patterned or solid colored button down shirt

If you’re a man who wears polo or button-down shirts, or khaki pants, cargo shorts or neat jeans, you should know that you’re a despicable neo-Nazi!

That’s the latest from the lunatic Left, specifically a staff writer and fashion critic of The Washington Post.

Robin Givhan, “a staff writer and the Washington Post fashion critic, covering fashion as a business, as a cultural institution and as pure pleasure,” writes for The Washington Post, August 22, 2017:

“Fashion has been weaponized. And the fashion industry has been all but silent….

[F]ashion has become a stealth weapon for white nationalists. Neo-Nazis have bought into fashion’s ability to camouflage, distract, embolden, reassure, flatter and, quite simply, lie.

In the multitude of images from Charlottesville, the race-baiting protesters are decked out in white polo shirts and khakis. Others are wearing neat jeans, button-down shirts, cargo shorts. They are wearing jeans and striped pullovers that look like they could have come from the sale rack at a local Gap.

Some of the attire is brand specific: Fred Perry golf shirts, for instance. That company, along with New Balance earlier in the year, issued a statement denouncing the white nationalists who’d declared a fondness for their products.

But the relevance of fashion in the conversation about racial hatred goes well beyond any particular brand. For an observer cognizant of the internal symbols and visual language of white nationalists, there was a lot to read: neo-Nazi, Proud Boy, skinhead, alt-right. But for the uninitiated, the style of dress was unremarkable. This wasn’t a crowd filled with white robes and hoods….

White nationalists are moving through communities cloaked in the most mundane, banal kind of fashion. Clothes that do not inspire a double-take. Clothes that are acceptable and appropriate. Clothes that make them look like they belong. And the fashion industry has yet to tell them that they do not.”

See also:

~Eowyn

21 responses to “Preppy menswear (polo shirts, khaki pants) is racist

  1. RLJohnson77 | September 30, 2017 at 6:53 am | Reply

    I wonder what they would say about my black, bib overalls?

  3. Zorro | September 30, 2017 at 7:03 am | Reply

    Why are fashion critics so unattractive and poorly groomed? Where are their shatterproof mirrors?

  4. Youghn | September 30, 2017 at 7:11 am | Reply

    Screw them! I wear what I want to wear! The only person I have to make happy is Moi!

  5. JCscuba | September 30, 2017 at 7:19 am | Reply

    They were preppy too.

  6. JCscuba | September 30, 2017 at 7:26 am | Reply

    More preppy look!

    • Kevin J Lankford | September 30, 2017 at 3:02 pm | Reply

      Dang!!….Just realized, I must be confusing preppies with preppers. Of course there is a very distinct difference; like the difference between the useless, trivial, and unproductive, and the useful, productive, and life sustaining.

      I never realize people could actually graduate from a school with nothing to show for it but a fashion style.

  7. DCG | September 30, 2017 at 8:58 am | Reply

    Raaaaaaacist. Yaaaaaaaawn.

  8. Anonymous | September 30, 2017 at 11:14 am | Reply

    So, we should all dress like this instead?

  9. truckjunkie | September 30, 2017 at 11:28 am | Reply

    Hey-NOTHING we do is EVER gonna please ’em,so I refuse to try. They’ve made it painfully obvious the only thing that will make Blacks,as a GROUP,happy is to exterminate the White race who,as ANOTHER group, STARTED this Country. I’m sorry about the slavery thing,but they should keep in mind WHO sold their forefathers INTO slavery,their own ancestors mostly,and that there were plenty of Black slave-owners too,so THEY’RE as guilty as anyone. I wasn’t there so I’m without guilt for this,and THEY weren’t there,so they can’t hold anyone living responsible for what happened. There’s a phrase that fits this-“THAT was THEN-THIS is NOW.” WE were here before THEY were,so if they want less WHITE in their diet,they’ll have to go to AFRICA to have it.
    Time for rebuttals—

  10. lophatt | September 30, 2017 at 12:13 pm | Reply

    I suppose you should dress like this. The negroes will love you for it.

  11. noreen | September 30, 2017 at 12:48 pm | Reply

    So, any pics of Obama playing golf?

  12. Kevin J Lankford | September 30, 2017 at 1:33 pm | Reply

    I’m still just wondering where the heck weaving dyed black floor mops into your head fits into ‘fashion’??

    What would be said if I went out in public with a nice, new, perfectly clean and white mop covering my head; may be dangling out from under a football helmet? Would or could that be ‘racist’? No…I think it would just be funny, if not embarrassing. But I’m sure certain others would not agree.

    Forgive me if my disgust is showing.

  13. Captain Obvious | September 30, 2017 at 2:17 pm | Reply

    “Fashion has been weaponized. And the fashion industry has been all but silent….” Yes, by super skinny models who starve themselves!

    But seriously, does the word “racist” mean anything at all anymore?

