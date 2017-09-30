Miley Cyrus takes back vow to leave country over Trump

Oh goodie…she’s here to stay.
From NY Post: Miley Cyrus is taking back her vow to leave the United States if Donald Trump became president. She’s still happily residing in the country after the election and says now she has zero plans to leave.
“I’m not f–king leaving the country, that’s some ignorant s—t, that’s dumb,” the singer told NME Friday. “Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country. And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Well, that’s not going to do me any good. Does it really matter where I am? Because wherever I am, my f–king voice is gonna be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”
The 24-year-old, who has a new album out titled “Younger Now,” admitted to the publication she was a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. One of the songs, named “Inspired,” was written for Clinton.
“… I’m not fighting fire with fire, hate with hate,” explained Cyrus. “I’m fighting hate with love. I’m doing this concert this week in Vegas and for ‘Party In The USA’ the screens will say ‘education’ and ‘healthcare’ and ‘equality,’ ‘justice,’ ‘freedom,’ ‘liberation,’ ‘expression.’ These things are what make up our country. It’s not a party in the USA if it’s filled with hate, discrimination, walls, violence, all these things.”
Cyrus also continues to be a vocal supporter for marijuana, but added smoking is not on her everyday list.
“Oh yeah, but I still think it’s an amazing, medicinal, awesome thing that needs to be legal everywhere,” said Cyrus.
DCG
Hopes dashed…
Can the nation afford the loss of another slut? Why doesn’t she take Lena and Barbra with her? For the love of God, go, please go!
Miley Cyrus is disgusting, too disgusting for words or attention. Bag of bones RBG was supposedly going to New Zealand, yet, she’s still snoozing on the job, and making biased remarks about ‘sexism’. I wish her a swift return to her maker.
https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/trump-snowfalke-hurtjpg.jpg?w=589&zoom=2
Boycott the show “The Voice” because she is a judge on that show. Do not purchase any of her albums. Anything she has anything to do with I will not participate in. I think calling her a slut is actually an insult to all sluts. Miley Cyrus is just to disgusting for words.
Last I read, Miley had moved to Australia to be with her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, and cleaned up her act. That relationship must have gone kaput — again. If Hemsworth has any sense, he would stay far away from her.
Cyrus is totally irrelevant. As if her viewpoint means something??? Give me a break.
This is what she represents. Freaking communists will use anything to institute Maoism.
Miley Cyrus has absolutely no business being famous, but it’s her fans that keep her in the public eye: If they’d all abandon her concerts and not buy her songs, she’d eventually go away. Remember: If you want something to go away, stop buying it.
But I do agree with her on one thing (even though she’s such a skank and an idiot, she was probably told to say it): Marijuana should be absolutely legal. Marijuana was made illegal in the U.S. in 1937 thanks, in part, to the Dupont Corporation. Marijuana oil does have certain health benefits and the plant itself—which CAN be grown with zero THC—has over 1,000 commercial applications. (And did you know the U.S. Constitution was written on hemp paper, or that both Washington and Jefferson grew hemp?)
I no longer smoke it (over 30 years) and I don’t want it, but live and let live: The War on Drugs has been a COLOSSAL FAILURE and feeds the prison-industrial complex.
Anyway, moving on to celebrities that qualify as real human beings….
Just no where else she can go and make the money fools give her here. Her only other career choice is already overly represented.
Miley:
Just go and never return. You are one of many STD ridden mental cases in the “entertainment” industry who is a vulgar, uneducated whore without any redeeming qualities.
Dang, and we were this………Close.
>>… “I’m not f–king leaving the country, that’s some ignorant s—t, that’s dumb,”
Ignorant s–t?
Dumb?
Nice self-description.
Of course none of us ever believed that any of these satanic Libtards who said they were leaving if Trump won were really leaving. Liars lie. We know. We’ve heard it and seen it many, many times.
Too bad though. I’d love to see that NDT (No Discernible Talent) Tongue-Flasher leave the country. Hell, I’d throw one heckuva a party if she did. But no Liberal has ever done anything to please me yet – EVER – so it ain’t-a-gonna happen.
~ D-FensDogG
Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends
