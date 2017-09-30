Kathy Griffin blames outrage about her Trump severed head pic on sexism & ageism

This confirms our suspicion that when the Left say they didn’t really mean the death threats against President Trump, they are simply lying,

In May of this year, so-called comedienne Kathy Griffin posted an image of herself holding President Trump’s severed head.

When the image went viral, Americans reacted with outrage and disgust. Griffin’s upcoming live “comedy” tour was canceled, CNN dissociated itself from her, her showbiz friends (including BFF Anderson Cooper) condemned her, and the Secret Service began an investigation — rightly so.

So Griffin issued a public apology and begged for forgiveness.

In August, after the Secret Service concluded its investigation and decided against prosecution, forked-tongue Griffin promptly retracted her apology and portrayed herself as the victim:

“I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was BS. I lost everybody. Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing. I didn’t just lose one night on CNN. My entire tour was canceled within 24 hours because every single theater got all these death threats. These Trump fans, they’re hardcore.”

In other words, Griffin’s apology was a lie.

Having already retracted her apology, Griffin is doubling down.

Page Six reports, Sept. 29, 2017, that Griffin now wants everyone to know that not only is she not sorry for posing with a mockup of President Trump’s severed bloody head, she “didn’t do anything wrong” and blames the backlash she received on Americans’ “ageism” and “sexism” and the very person she had victimized — President Trump, whom she now accuses for violating her human rights.

In an interview with the UK Guardian, 56-year-old Griffin self-righteously said:

“I took a picture that you or anyone of your friends could make. I put it online and was under federal investigation for conspiracy to assassinate the President of the United States of America. I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s insane and I truly believe if it happened to me it could happen to you. I will not be convinced this was not a straight-up case of sexism and ageism. I really think Trump went for me because I was an easy target. I will openly accuse the President of the United States of human rights violations.”

With a net worth of $20 million, Kathy Griffin now fancies herself a communist revolutionary, posing for the cover of The Guardian dressed as Che Guevara, the Argentine Marxist who ruthlessly hunted down and killed perceived deserters of the Cuban revolution.

~Eowyn

Advertisements