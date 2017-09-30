Kathy Griffin blames outrage about her Trump severed head pic on sexism & ageism

This confirms our suspicion that when the Left say they didn’t really mean the death threats against President Trump, they are simply lying,
In May of this year, so-called comedienne Kathy Griffin posted an image of herself holding President Trump’s severed head.
When the image went viral, Americans reacted with outrage and disgust. Griffin’s upcoming live “comedy” tour was canceled, CNN dissociated itself from her, her showbiz friends (including BFF Anderson Cooper) condemned her, and the Secret Service began an investigation — rightly so.
So Griffin issued a public apology and begged for forgiveness.
In August, after the Secret Service concluded its investigation and decided against prosecution, forked-tongue Griffin promptly retracted her apology and portrayed herself as the victim:
“I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was BS. I lost everybody. Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing. I didn’t just lose one night on CNN. My entire tour was canceled within 24 hours because every single theater got all these death threats. These Trump fans, they’re hardcore.”
In other words, Griffin’s apology was a lie.
Having already retracted her apology, Griffin is doubling down.
Page Six reports, Sept. 29, 2017, that Griffin now wants everyone to know that not only is she not sorry for posing with a mockup of President Trump’s severed bloody head, she “didn’t do anything wrong” and blames the backlash she received on Americans’ “ageism” and “sexism” and the very person she had victimized — President Trump, whom she now accuses for violating her human rights.
In an interview with the UK Guardian, 56-year-old Griffin self-righteously said:
“I took a picture that you or anyone of your friends could make. I put it online and was under federal investigation for conspiracy to assassinate the President of the United States of America. I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s insane and I truly believe if it happened to me it could happen to you. I will not be convinced this was not a straight-up case of sexism and ageism. I really think Trump went for me because I was an easy target. I will openly accuse the President of the United States of human rights violations.”
With a net worth of $20 million, Kathy Griffin now fancies herself a communist revolutionary, posing for the cover of The Guardian dressed as Che Guevara, the Argentine Marxist who ruthlessly hunted down and killed perceived deserters of the Cuban revolution.
~Eowyn
Griffiths deserves the same treatment that Che Guevera meted out to deserters of the Cuban Revolution
Kathy Griffin embodies the public female liberal: ugly to the bone, deceitful
That wanted poster mean I could get 20 million for her head?
Still just don’t know what all the atrocities they claim Trump is or has committed are.
She is a dried up old has-been trying to rekindle a finished career. The only person to blame for her failure is herself and we all know it and no one is buying her excuses or her lies. What atrocities has this President committed? They come out with all kinds of accusations with no facts to back them up. Obama committed fraud, misconduct and several acts of treason and many members of Congress have acknowledged these facts but not a peep from Griffin or her buddies. These accusations can be proven and have been proven, Congress just refused to act on it for fear of being called racist. Sorry you ignorant hag but getting elected is not a crime or an atrocity.
I see she still has a twisted sense of justifying her actions. It is someone else’s fault.
She claims she did nothing wrong, WTH would you call it?
I wonder what her thoughts would be if someone did the same thing to Hillary’s or Obama’s head. I expect,she would come unglued.
She needs some serious therapy.
Remember this is the woman, raised in Catholic schools who once said when winning an award, “I don’t give any praise to Jesus for this, it’s all my doing,” or something similar. She is a perfect example of dung who is ruining the American culture.
I Never like to use the term = “Ignorant-Idiot-B-itch” when describing such a mouthy fool, = but she forces me to say them.. Then there is “The Media” = I am at a Loss for de-grading Words to describe that bunch of guanno..
