Girl, no: Lena Dunham contemplating a movie of Hillary’s memoir

Your womyn lost. Get over it and move on.
From Hollywood Reporter: Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner’s Lenny Letter celebrated its two-year anniversary earlier this month, a span which has featured stories from Jennifer Lawrence, Gloria Steinem, America Ferrera and model Ashley Graham. But the duo is focused now on digesting the story of one Hillary Clinton in her new book What Happened.
Dunham has to get her surroundings set first. “We will for sure read it,” Dunham tells The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s something where I need to get into bed with a hot water bottle and read it; it’s not like a casual train read for me.”
The reason why she craves distraction-free time to consume Clinton’s campaign tome, which moved more than 300,000 copies in its first week across all platforms, is because Dunham stumped hard for the Democratic nominee. “After you work on the campaign for 18 months and invest yourself in the way we did, it’s something you want to read when you have time to reflect on it.”
When queried on whether the book would make a good TV or film adaptation, Dunham jokes, “Great question slash suggestion,” with Konner adding, “Call HBO; we’ll have to see if Danny Strong is available.” Strong penned 2012’s Game Change about Sarah Palin joining the John McCain 2008 presidential campaign.
Read the rest of the story here.
DCG
The movie would be 3 minutes long.
Lena Dunham should pack her things and leave this country with Rosie asap.
Lena should be locked in a room with Killary and Slick Willie forever.
Imagine what those three degenerate perverts would do to each other.
Yeah, maybe they’ll catch whatever it is that Bill has.
What’s the title, ‘Satanic Loser”?
Actually, Lena’s on to something here: IS HILLARY DEVOLVING JUST LIKE LENA HAS? Point to ponder. And “‘Tis a consummation devoutly to be w’shed.”
pLEASE INSURE YOU DO IT JUSTICE AND SPEND AT LEAST 200 MILLION MAKING IT.
Well, that should be a real barn burner of a movie. Total ticket sales, about 25. To cover family members.
