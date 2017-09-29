Transgender jogger poops on people’s lawns in Colorado; claims First Amendment right

FOTM reader No Retreat recently wrote a comment with which I very much agree:

“I fully believe and regularly state, that many or most people in the world have absolutely gone certifiably crazy. I mean truly crazy.”

Here’s an example.

A female jogger, dubbed “The Mad Pooper,” who claims to be a MtF “transgender,” has the disgusting habit of defecating on the lawns of a neighborhood in Colorado Springs.

Spencer Wilson reports for KKTV, Sept. 16, 2017, that for at least the past 7 weeks, a mystery woman jogger has been defecating in a neighborhood of Colorado Springs, including right outside the house of the Budde family.

The Buddes dubbed the woman “The Mad Pooper”. Cathy Budde says her kids first caught the woman mid-squat, pants down and unashamed:

“They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like … ‘are you serious? Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!'”

Budde estimates the runner leaves behind her feces at least once a week:

“Two other times we’ve caught her — caught her yesterday — she changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching. I put a sign on the wall that’s like ‘please, I’m begging you, please stop.’ She ran by it like 15 times yesterday, and she still pooped. There’s plenty of public restrooms less than a block away from where she’s targeting. This is intentional.“

Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti of the Colorado Springs Police Department said:

“It’s abnormal, it’s not something I’ve seen in my career. For someone to repeatedly do such a thing … it’s uncharted territory for me.”

Officers asked Budde to take photos of the woman to help identify her. The runner could be facing charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.

On Sept 25, 2017, KRDO‘s Dana Clemens reports that a man claiming to be the “spokesman” for the Mad Pooper, whom he calls “Shirley,” posted a video to explain her actions.

KRDO originally had the video embedded into its report, but the “spokesman” has since removed it from YouTube. The “spokesman”also refused to answer KRDO’s questions to verify his identity or find out if he is actually speaking on the jogger’s behalf.

In the video, Shirley’s spokesman says she is sorry for defecating on people’s lawns but insists her actions are not her fault because she has a traumatic brain injury and cannot control herself after “gender reassignment” surgery.

Note: The spokesman’s claim that “Shirley” can’t control herself is clearly bogus because the Budde family noticed that “Shirley” comes prepared with paper napkins to wipe herself after pooping.

Shirley’s spokesman also claims her public defecation is protected under the First Amendment and the government cannot control where and when she relieves herself, comparing defecation to breastfeeding in public.

Budde’s neighbor Shirley Thevenot said: “I breastfed all of my four children and that’s just ridiculous, as far as I’m concerned. There is no comparison between those. Resident Julie Teffetteller agrees: “Breastfeeding is nourishing your child — you’re doing something to take care of someone — but pooping in someone’s lawn is only damaging.”

Criminal Defense Attorney Jeremy Loew says Shirley’s claim of First Amendment protection is bogus:

“Defecating in someone’s yard is definitely not protected under the First Amendment and it is actually a crime.”

Loew says Shirley could face indecent exposure charges, which might land “her” on the sex offender registry. He added that if her spokesman’s videos are a bad move:

“This is actually the worst thing the family could do. Maybe they thought the videos would make the situation go away, but they won’t. People all over the world are talking about this, and police will catch her. The man in the video will also have to be called into court to testify.”

Police continue to follow up on leads about Shirley the Mad Pooper’s identity. If you recognize “her,” contact the Falcon division of the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7240.

~Eowyn

