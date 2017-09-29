Transgender jogger poops on people’s lawns in Colorado; claims First Amendment right

FOTM reader No Retreat recently wrote a comment with which I very much agree:
“I fully believe and regularly state, that many or most people in the world have absolutely gone certifiably crazy. I mean truly crazy.”
Here’s an example.
A female jogger, dubbed “The Mad Pooper,” who claims to be a MtF “transgender,” has the disgusting habit of defecating on the lawns of a neighborhood in Colorado Springs.
Spencer Wilson reports for KKTV, Sept. 16, 2017, that for at least the past 7 weeks, a mystery woman jogger has been defecating in a neighborhood of Colorado Springs, including right outside the house of the Budde family.
The Buddes dubbed the woman “The Mad Pooper”. Cathy Budde says her kids first caught the woman mid-squat, pants down and unashamed:
“They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like … ‘are you serious? Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!'”
Budde estimates the runner leaves behind her feces at least once a week:
“Two other times we’ve caught her — caught her yesterday — she changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching.
I put a sign on the wall that’s like ‘please, I’m begging you, please stop.’ She ran by it like 15 times yesterday, and she still pooped. There’s plenty of public restrooms less than a block away from where she’s targeting. This is intentional.“
Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti of the Colorado Springs Police Department said:
“It’s abnormal, it’s not something I’ve seen in my career. For someone to repeatedly do such a thing … it’s uncharted territory for me.”
Officers asked Budde to take photos of the woman to help identify her. The runner could be facing charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
On Sept 25, 2017, KRDO‘s Dana Clemens reports that a man claiming to be the “spokesman” for the Mad Pooper, whom he calls “Shirley,” posted a video to explain her actions.
KRDO originally had the video embedded into its report, but the “spokesman” has since removed it from YouTube. The “spokesman”also refused to answer KRDO’s questions to verify his identity or find out if he is actually speaking on the jogger’s behalf.
In the video, Shirley’s spokesman says she is sorry for defecating on people’s lawns but insists her actions are not her fault because she has a traumatic brain injury and cannot control herself after “gender reassignment” surgery.
Note: The spokesman’s claim that “Shirley” can’t control herself is clearly bogus because the Budde family noticed that “Shirley” comes prepared with paper napkins to wipe herself after pooping.
Shirley’s spokesman also claims her public defecation is protected under the First Amendment and the government cannot control where and when she relieves herself, comparing defecation to breastfeeding in public.
Budde’s neighbor Shirley Thevenot said: “I breastfed all of my four children and that’s just ridiculous, as far as I’m concerned. There is no comparison between those. Resident Julie Teffetteller agrees: “Breastfeeding is nourishing your child — you’re doing something to take care of someone — but pooping in someone’s lawn is only damaging.”
Criminal Defense Attorney Jeremy Loew says Shirley’s claim of First Amendment protection is bogus:
“Defecating in someone’s yard is definitely not protected under the First Amendment and it is actually a crime.”
Loew says Shirley could face indecent exposure charges, which might land “her” on the sex offender registry. He added that if her spokesman’s videos are a bad move:
“This is actually the worst thing the family could do. Maybe they thought the videos would make the situation go away, but they won’t. People all over the world are talking about this, and police will catch her. The man in the video will also have to be called into court to testify.”
Police continue to follow up on leads about Shirley the Mad Pooper’s identity. If you recognize “her,” contact the Falcon division of the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7240.
~Eowyn
“Charmin offers free toilet paper to the ‘mad pooper’ if she turns herself in”
http://abc7.com/charmin-offers-free-toilet-paper-to-the-mad-pooper/2442581/
the health threat this person is putting upon the family by leaving his feces on their property should be considered as well…
In san diego, the health department is dealing with hepatitis because of homeless people pooping on the streets (and doing other things)…
this person is truly “crazy”…on so many levels.
Lol!
Transgenders, what a lovely group. So, they cannot control their bowels due to their willingly undergoing hatchet jobs on their own bodies? Send them to India where “Street Sh***ng” is the norm (Saboteur had a photo once… a row of men squatting & pooping on the street).
More re the First Amendment issue by Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel. Even though he was referring to the NFL crybabies, the principle would also apply to Jogging Poopers & many other SJW “causes.”
LEGAL REALITY in plain English (I added the brackets to fit the current story):
9/27/17: “NFL Players Have No First Amendment Right to Protest”:
https://www.lc.org/newsroom/details/092717-nfl-players-have-no-first-amendment-right-to-protest
[…]
We have heard many people claim that the athletes [or poopers] have a First Amendment right to [poop anywhere] kneel in protest of the National Anthem and injustice, but this is not accurate.
In order for the First Amendment to apply to any situation, there must be a government actor on one side and a private person, group or organization on the other side.
In the NFL [or pooper] context, there is no government actor and thus, there is no First Amendment concern.
The NFL and the various teams [or private lawns] are private and the players [or poopers] are private actors. The players [or poopers] have no First Amendment right to protest [or poop] during their employment [or on private lawns], including during the game [during poopers’ jogging routine].
[…]
Continues at above link.
Anyone who cannot control their bowels needs to wear a diaper or stay home.
The jogger is probably some paid provocateur to continue publicly “pushing the envelope” against societal norms, because who in their right mind would do such a stupid, disgusting thing?
BUY A TREADMILL & jog at home & poop on your own exercise equipment!
No self respecting person would even think of doing such a thing. This is a low life, attention seeking moron idiot!
Has anyone followed this skank to see where he/she/it lives?
A gun would also be persuasive, but I know Colorado frowns on that. Even a BB gun would be a deterrent, as would someone with a slingshot full of buckshot, if they know how to use it! 😸
how’s about a water gun or a water cannon or simply a water hose?
should work on a tranny trying to cop-a-squat on someone’s lawn…
Hee hee…with a little bit of Tabasco sauce in the water to make it burn a little.
HAHAHA! 🙂
I’m gonna stick with my idea of baseball bat therapy. Just the threat of it. Legally, if you make it conditional upon the idiot defecating in your yard, and “it” can readily comply (not poop), you haven’t committed an assault. Unless you whack it anyway for good measure… ;~)
“I’m sorry,Officer-I was holding the bat,and telling the pooper not to do it,then the bat just went off,all by itself. It really was an accident…”.
These CO Springs people need to lace their lawns with crab boil and give that Pooper a case of Cajun Revenge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was also my first response… but I thought about poison ivy. Which would, of course, create problems for all. So instead, I’d try itching powder, which will wash away eventually. Heck, with my engineering prowess, I could rig little air jets to shoot puffs of it from multiple angles at her dangly bits as she does her thing. But that would probably get me arrested… heheheh.
Sounds like it’s time to break out a 12 gauge and some rock salt.
We had a neighbor who used that method while I was growing up… we’d throw feed corn at her house at Halloween (why? just a dumb tradition called “tick tack”). She’d be waiting and ready, and come out shooting. I don’t think she ever hit anyone. And back then NOBODY reported such actions to the police, or complained to mommy and daddy. We just accepted it as what we deserved. Try that today… you’d have a swat team on your lawn in minutes. And the media would paint you as a lunatic from the far-right.
She/he should move to Paris, France, they do all kinds of disgusting cultural disintegrating filth there. Ugh.
“Brain damage due to gender reassignment surgery?”. They operated on the wrong end. I’d get a high-pressure sprayer and be laying for “her”.
“Alexa, turn on the sprinkler system.” bwahahah… sweet bidet.
“We’ll fight you in the streets. We’ll poop on your lawn”. Maybe he/she is an Islamic convert.
We ARE living in times in which everyone, corporately, is going crazy. This has been a problem in San Francisco for years. This is not political speech, and is a form of passive aggression that really warrants a knockout roundhouse or haymaker. As well as a solid year in jail.
You know, Barack Obama did everything he possibly could to open the portals to this kind of behavior. I’m actually surprised (and relieved) there is not more of it.
