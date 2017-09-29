Transgender jogger poops on people’s lawns in Colorado; claims First Amendment right

Posted on September 29, 2017 by | 20 Comments

FOTM reader No Retreat recently wrote a comment with which I very much agree:

“I fully believe and regularly state, that many or most people in the world have absolutely gone certifiably crazy. I mean truly crazy.”

Here’s an example.

A female jogger, dubbed “The Mad Pooper,” who claims to be a MtF “transgender,” has the disgusting habit of defecating on the lawns of a neighborhood in Colorado Springs.

Spencer Wilson reports for KKTV, Sept. 16, 2017, that for at least the past 7 weeks, a mystery woman jogger has been defecating in a neighborhood of Colorado Springs, including right outside the house of the Budde family.

The Buddes dubbed the woman “The Mad Pooper”. Cathy Budde says her kids first caught the woman mid-squat, pants down and unashamed:

“They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like … ‘are you serious? Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!'”

Budde estimates the runner leaves behind her feces at least once a week:

“Two other times we’ve caught her — caught her yesterday — she changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching.

I put a sign on the wall that’s like ‘please, I’m begging you, please stop.’ She ran by it like 15 times yesterday, and she still pooped. There’s plenty of public restrooms less than a block away from where she’s targeting. This is intentional.

Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti of the Colorado Springs Police Department said:

“It’s abnormal, it’s not something I’ve seen in my career. For someone to repeatedly do such a thing … it’s uncharted territory for me.”

Officers asked Budde to take photos of the woman to help identify her. The runner could be facing charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.

On Sept 25, 2017, KRDO‘s Dana Clemens reports that a man claiming to be the “spokesman” for the Mad Pooper, whom he calls “Shirley,” posted a video to explain her actions.

KRDO originally had the video embedded into its report, but the “spokesman” has since removed it from YouTube. The “spokesman”also  refused to answer KRDO’s questions to verify his identity or find out if he is actually speaking on the jogger’s behalf.

In the video, Shirley’s spokesman says she is sorry for defecating on people’s lawns but insists her actions are not her fault because she has a traumatic brain injury and cannot control herself after “gender reassignment” surgery.

Note: The spokesman’s claim that “Shirley” can’t control herself is clearly bogus because the Budde family noticed that “Shirley” comes prepared with paper napkins to wipe herself after pooping.

Shirley’s spokesman also claims her public defecation is protected under the First Amendment and the government cannot control where and when she relieves herself, comparing defecation to breastfeeding in public.

Budde’s neighbor Shirley Thevenot said: “I breastfed all of my four children and that’s just ridiculous, as far as I’m concerned. There is no comparison between those. Resident Julie Teffetteller agrees: “Breastfeeding is nourishing your child — you’re doing something to take care of someone — but pooping in someone’s lawn is only damaging.”

Criminal Defense Attorney Jeremy Loew says Shirley’s claim of First Amendment protection is bogus:

“Defecating in someone’s yard is definitely not protected under the First Amendment and it is actually a crime.”

Loew says Shirley could face indecent exposure charges, which might land “her” on the sex offender registry. He added that if her spokesman’s videos are a bad move:

“This is actually the worst thing the family could do. Maybe they thought the videos would make the situation go away, but they won’t. People all over the world are talking about this, and police will catch her. The man in the video will also have to be called into court to testify.”

Police continue to follow up on leads about Shirley the Mad Pooper’s identity. If you recognize “her,” contact the Falcon division of the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7240.

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in crime, Insanity, Liberals/Democrats/Left, transgender, United States and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

20 responses to “Transgender jogger poops on people’s lawns in Colorado; claims First Amendment right

  1. MomOfIV | September 29, 2017 at 7:51 am | Reply

    “Charmin offers free toilet paper to the ‘mad pooper’ if she turns herself in”
    http://abc7.com/charmin-offers-free-toilet-paper-to-the-mad-pooper/2442581/

    the health threat this person is putting upon the family by leaving his feces on their property should be considered as well…
    In san diego, the health department is dealing with hepatitis because of homeless people pooping on the streets (and doing other things)…
    this person is truly “crazy”…on so many levels.

    Liked by 2 people

  2. TPR | September 29, 2017 at 8:03 am | Reply

    Transgenders, what a lovely group. So, they cannot control their bowels due to their willingly undergoing hatchet jobs on their own bodies? Send them to India where “Street Sh***ng” is the norm (Saboteur had a photo once… a row of men squatting & pooping on the street).

    More re the First Amendment issue by Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel. Even though he was referring to the NFL crybabies, the principle would also apply to Jogging Poopers & many other SJW “causes.”

    LEGAL REALITY in plain English (I added the brackets to fit the current story):

    9/27/17: “NFL Players Have No First Amendment Right to Protest”:
    https://www.lc.org/newsroom/details/092717-nfl-players-have-no-first-amendment-right-to-protest
    […]
    We have heard many people claim that the athletes [or poopers] have a First Amendment right to [poop anywhere] kneel in protest of the National Anthem and injustice, but this is not accurate.

    In order for the First Amendment to apply to any situation, there must be a government actor on one side and a private person, group or organization on the other side.

    In the NFL [or pooper] context, there is no government actor and thus, there is no First Amendment concern.

    The NFL and the various teams [or private lawns] are private and the players [or poopers] are private actors. The players [or poopers] have no First Amendment right to protest [or poop] during their employment [or on private lawns], including during the game [during poopers’ jogging routine].
    […]
    Continues at above link.

    Anyone who cannot control their bowels needs to wear a diaper or stay home.

    The jogger is probably some paid provocateur to continue publicly “pushing the envelope” against societal norms, because who in their right mind would do such a stupid, disgusting thing?

    BUY A TREADMILL & jog at home & poop on your own exercise equipment!

    Liked by 3 people

  3. weezy | September 29, 2017 at 8:08 am | Reply

    No self respecting person would even think of doing such a thing. This is a low life, attention seeking moron idiot!

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Maryaha | September 29, 2017 at 8:13 am | Reply

    Has anyone followed this skank to see where he/she/it lives?

    A gun would also be persuasive, but I know Colorado frowns on that. Even a BB gun would be a deterrent, as would someone with a slingshot full of buckshot, if they know how to use it! 😸

    Liked by 2 people

  5. Lola | September 29, 2017 at 8:19 am | Reply

    These CO Springs people need to lace their lawns with crab boil and give that Pooper a case of Cajun Revenge.

    Liked by 1 person

    • cogitoergosumantra | September 29, 2017 at 11:00 am | Reply

      That was also my first response… but I thought about poison ivy. Which would, of course, create problems for all. So instead, I’d try itching powder, which will wash away eventually. Heck, with my engineering prowess, I could rig little air jets to shoot puffs of it from multiple angles at her dangly bits as she does her thing. But that would probably get me arrested… heheheh.

      Like

  6. Hadenoughalready | September 29, 2017 at 8:51 am | Reply

    Sounds like it’s time to break out a 12 gauge and some rock salt.

    Like

    • cogitoergosumantra | September 29, 2017 at 11:26 am | Reply

      We had a neighbor who used that method while I was growing up… we’d throw feed corn at her house at Halloween (why? just a dumb tradition called “tick tack”). She’d be waiting and ready, and come out shooting. I don’t think she ever hit anyone. And back then NOBODY reported such actions to the police, or complained to mommy and daddy. We just accepted it as what we deserved. Try that today… you’d have a swat team on your lawn in minutes. And the media would paint you as a lunatic from the far-right.

      Liked by 1 person

  7. Christian Zionist | September 29, 2017 at 9:06 am | Reply

    She/he should move to Paris, France, they do all kinds of disgusting cultural disintegrating filth there. Ugh.

    Liked by 2 people

  9. lophatt | September 29, 2017 at 11:04 am | Reply

    “Brain damage due to gender reassignment surgery?”. They operated on the wrong end. I’d get a high-pressure sprayer and be laying for “her”.

    Like

  10. lophatt | September 29, 2017 at 11:48 am | Reply

    “We’ll fight you in the streets. We’ll poop on your lawn”. Maybe he/she is an Islamic convert.

    Liked by 1 person

  11. Steven Broiles | September 29, 2017 at 12:36 pm | Reply

    We ARE living in times in which everyone, corporately, is going crazy. This has been a problem in San Francisco for years. This is not political speech, and is a form of passive aggression that really warrants a knockout roundhouse or haymaker. As well as a solid year in jail.
    You know, Barack Obama did everything he possibly could to open the portals to this kind of behavior. I’m actually surprised (and relieved) there is not more of it.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s