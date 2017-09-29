Man kneeling during taps at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is sparking outrage following NFL protests

Keep it up libtards. You are well on your way to getting Trump re-elected.

From American Military News: A photo that has gone viral while circulating among the online military community shows a man at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, kneeling down on one knee reportedly during the playing of taps, and is sweeping across America, outraging thousands.

“Taps” is a bugle call played at dusk, during flag ceremonies, and at military funerals by the United States armed forces and is regularly played at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Not standing for Taps is incredibly disrespectful.

The picture is sparking intense outrage on social media. It is unclear exactly why the man seen in the photo is kneeling during taps while everyone else is standing, but most people online are assuming it is in protest.

If that is the case, it follows in the footsteps of NFL players’ protests – close to 200 NFL players and coaches took a knee during the U.S. national anthem on Sunday. The protests were started by football player Colin Kaepernick last year to protest what he believes to be problems in America, namely police brutality and black inequality. Kaepernick was not signed by a professional football team this year.

Protocol at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is that you stand, and many times the Soldiers who guard the Tomb will directly address people who are not standing and demand they stand.

“Someone actually had the nerve to [take a knee] at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. That is the definition of absolute trash,” one Twitter user posted.

“I support everyone’s right to free speech, but I feel in in the shadow of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier it is inappropriate,” Zachary Bell tweeted.

The photo is captioned: “This photo was taken by my daughter yesterday at the tomb of the unknown soldier while they were playing TAPS. Words cannot express my anger right now.

The picture shows everyone there standing, virtually all with their hands over their hearts, except for the one man, who is seen clearly taking a knee.

The picture has appeared on Reddit, Facebook, 4chan and elsewhere.

Attempts to gather more details about how long the man kneeled, if he made any other signs, and other details have not turned up anything.

