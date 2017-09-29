Missouri bar using “Lynch” and “Kaepernick” jerseys as doormats

From KOMU: A Lake of the Ozarks bar owner was taking heat Tuesday for what at least one passer-by saw as a racist doormat out front.
“It’s not a race thing,” said Jason Burle, who owns the S.N.A.F.U Bar near the Bagnell Dam. “A lot of people want to twist it around to be a race thing.”
Burle said he ordered two NFL jerseys to be used as doormats outside his bar after NFL players started kneeling during the national anthem at football games.
“We pulled them out of the box, taped them down. There was no ill-intent,” Burle said.
Burle used the jerseys of NFL players Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick. When placed side-by-side, the jerseys read “Lynch” “Kaepernick.”
“If someone thinks that I mean personal harm to someone, they don’t know me,” Burle said.
But that’s what crossed Taylor Sloan’s mind when he saw the jerseys outside Burle’s bar over the weekend.
“That’s not the Missouri I know,” Sloan said. “It just kind of upset me really bad. Put a bad taste in my mouth.”
Sloan posted on the bar’s Facebook page. He and Burle had a heated exchange online.
Sloan wrote on the page, “You are also expressing hate, violence and continuing American racism under the faux guise of patriotism.”
Burle responded, “It’s funny to me that someone would look that far deeply into it just to find a racist link.”
Burle told KOMU the doormat is about standing up for himself and his family, many of whom served in the military. Burle spent six years in the Air Force. Seeing NFL players kneel during the national anthem didn’t sit well with him.
“A lot of us military folks take that personal to heart,” Burle said.
The faux offended Sloan is a nitwit race-baiter, and we’re ALL weary of jerks like him. The S.N.A.F.U. Bar sounds like my kind of bar. Don’t like, Sloan? Go to a politically correct bar of liberal robots. Am sure you’d feel much more comfortable there. OR you could grow up a tad and hang out with adults at SNAFU. Up to you, kid.
It is after all accusations of ‘racism’ by police brutality that began this kneeling nonsense. We know that law enforcement does make many mistakes and have been guilty of unjustified brutality, in truth, no worse against blacks than whites. In reality whites are more victimized than blacks. I have suffered a few examples myself.
It seems now to have morphed into an actual anti-American movement, of course prompted by the media. But what I think what blacks are truly seeking; their idea of ‘social justice’ is free reign to commit any and all criminal acts with out any threat of prosecution. They all think they should get away just like ojay.
“You are also expressing hate, violence and continuing American racism under the faux guise of patriotism.”
“Faux guise” ?!? Those are “talking points”, folks. The entire line…
We are now to associate “patriotism” with things like Isolationism, Supremacism, and worse. NOTHING could be further from the Truth!
BTW, that bar rearranged the jerseys under social pressure, according to the report I saw. Reversed their order. Ridiculous. “They” will read anything into whatever they want… in order to mount their opposition. Let big government and the ACLU types “protect” them… grant them new “rights”. Then declare them “Constitutional”. What a load.
Look at how leftist hangovers in our Federal Courts continue to shoot down almost every act of legislation and edict pushed by and passed by Trump and the GOP, in many cases for scurrilous or questionable reasons. Because they believe they hold that kind of power, not because it comports with the law. And then nobody stands up to them. We’ve gotta begin pulling out the SCotUS card soon if Trump is to get any important agenda through.
I think Mr. Langford’s post here says it just about right: A certain, loud faction wants the freedom to do whatever the hell they want in American Society, under the “new rules” of what’s “right and wrong”, without the ability of those left standing for law & justice, rule of order, civility and… and to just let “them” get away with it. It’s being “sold” under the cover of “social justice” for those who have been “downtrodden and misrepresented” for ages… and it’s not just activist Blacks who are abusing this phenomenon. Now they’ve got the whole LGBTQ, “Dreamers”, openly illegal immigrants, pro-abortionists, and more riding their Civil Rights coattails, demanding more rights than those granted our own U.S. citizens!
It HAS to be stopped, and soon, while we still have a Constitution. And a united country. Under God. They can NOT be allowed to divide & conquer us.
Sorry, I’m just really sick of it all. This country deserves better.
I think this is absolutely an opportunity. The players have a right to say and do whatever they like. The clubs have a right to fire them, and should. The fans have a right not to watch or sponsor them in any way. They should use that right. If everybody does what they should the “problem” is solved.
The NFL will be no more. People who enjoy this stuff can watch college games (unless they get silly too). If they do, they can find other interests and, we can see a living example of killing multi-million dollar incomes for no other reason than stupidity and cupidity.
They should get blow up pictures of them and put them on the dart boards. Just cut the TV cords and send the ends to the NFL.
