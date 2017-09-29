I will never give that traitor Hanoi Jane any of my money.

From Hollywood Reporter: Love stories are common in Hollywood, with tales of first loves even more ubiquitous.

The new film Our Souls at Night, starring Jane Fonda and Robert Redford, is a romance between two characters who have both lost their first loves and are getting a second chance later in life. “It was a movie about two old people that have an extraordinary relationship and that doesn’t come along that often,” Fonda told The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s New York premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday night.

In the adaptation of the Kent Haruf novel of the same name, Redford and Fonda play Louis and Addie, two neighbors that have both lost their spouses. While they’ve been acquaintances for years, the two don’t get to really know each other until Addie comes knocking on Louis’ door with an unusual proposal. She asks if he is interested in sleeping with her. The request is not sexual but instead an attempt for Addie to feel less lonely at night. Louis accepts the offer and a strong bond between the two is created.

Though the characters may be older, they are not done growing as individuals. “I always saw this movie as a coming-of-age story,” director Ritesh Batra said. “Coming-of-age stories are not just for younger people.” The director believes both characters grow in the film and that every generation can experience a coming-of-age story. “I’ve been coming of age every decade in my life in a small way,” he added.

Our Souls at Night, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, will be released in select theaters and on Netflix on Friday (Sept. 29).

Read the rest of the story here.

