Monsters: Parents tortured & killed 7 y.o. boy; fed his body to pigs

Are we in Hell yet?
In Kansas City, the bi-racial parents of a 7-year-old boy named Adrian Jones, starved, tortured, and murdered their son, then fed his body to pigs.
Tony Rizzo and Laura Bauer report for The Kansas City Star that on May 8 2017, Michael A. Jones, 46, the father of little Adrian, was sentenced to life in prison in Wyandotte County Circuit Court where he had pleaded guilty in March to first-degree felony murder in the death of his 7-year-old son. Under Kansas law, he will have to serve 25 years before he can seek parole.
Jennifer Hoevers, the woman who rented the home to Jones and his family and who found video clips and photos showing the abuse Adrian had suffered, said: “He got off light. And it makes me angry.”
Jones did not speak before he was sentenced. He did not turn and look at other speakers, including Adrian’s maternal grandmother, biological mother and older sister.
Adrian’s maternal grandmother Judy Conway had begged to see Adrian in the 3 to 4 years Jones had custody of the child. At one point in the sentencing hearing, Conway addressed Jones: “I hope for every breath you take for the rest of your life that Adrian is in your thoughts.”
In October 2016, Jones’ wife, and Adrian’s stepmother, Heather Jones, 31, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse. She was sentenced to the same term of life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years for the murder conviction. She was sentenced to an additional five years and eight months in prison for the child abuse.
At Heather Jones’ sentencing, a prosecutor said the boy had essentially starved to death.
The little boy’s remains were found in November 2015 in a barn on property rented by Michael and Heather Jones in the 5200 block of North 99th Street. Police had gone to the house the day before to investigate a domestic disturbance. While there, officers learned that Adrian had not been seen in several months and might have been killed. Surveillance cameras were set up throughout the home and captured the abuse endured by Adrian for months.
During Michael Jones’ sentencing hearing, Detective Stuart Littlefield choked back tears as he described the horrific abuse that Adrian had suffered. Littlefield said he had never seen anything like it in his 23-year law enforcement career. He described how the little boy was shocked with a stun gun by his stepmother, Heather, sometimes for as long as 20 seconds. Littlefield paused for 20 seconds to illustrate how long that was, and said, “Imagine the screams of a 7-year-old boy. Twenty seconds is a very long time when you’re in agony.”
Littlefield said he was speaking not just for Adrian, but in honor of Detective Brad Lancaster, who began investigating the case before he was killed in the line of duty last year. Littlefield said, “Brad was Adrian’s champion…. Brad put everything into this case, but he was murdered before he could see it through.”
Detective Littlefield also said that he sometimes drives past other houses and wonders about other children: “Adrian is gone. We can’t change what happened, and we can’t bring him back. But we can change the future. There are children being abused right now. … We must find these children — for Adrian and for Brad.”
On August 31, 2017, Laura Bauer reports for The Kansas City Star that Adrian’s family members (grandmother Conway, biological mother and an older sister) are suing social workers in Missouri and the child welfare agency in Kansas for not removing the boy from his sadistic parents even though they knew about the abuse.
In Missouri, 10 state employees working for the Department of Social Services have been sued. In Kansas, the state and the Department for Children and Families as well as its director are named in the suit. Also named: the Family Guidance Center of St. Joseph, a Kansas City residential children’s home and workers at both.
The lawsuit says:
“They (the agencies and social workers) meticulously investigated and carefully documented every violent kick, punch, slap and injury inflicted upon A.J. (Adrian) by his sadistic father and stepmother, and generated stacks of records and reports chronicling the ceaseless, stomach-churning abuse.”
Attorney Michaela Shelton said that the only interventions consisted of having the father and stepmother sign a piece of paper “agreeing to stop torturing the child,” which is tantamount to a “pinky swear.”
~Eowyn
The Social Workers & the Police that responded to earlier violence reports and did nothing but “report” = are almost as “Guilty” as the Murderers themselves.. This ambivalence by the “Officials” gave encouragement to the Murderers that “Nothing” – no consequences for any further crime.. The “Officials” are deemed “Complicit” in this murderous Crime..
Child killing by parents should be an automatic death penalty.
“Child killing by parents should be an automatic death penalty.”
Government agents allowing child killing by parents should be an automatic death penalty. A slow painful death..
They should.do to the parents what they did to this little boy, an eye for.an eye and a tooth for a tooth, our judicial system is so fucked up it is unbelievable, these two shitsticks will go to prison for the tax payers to feed and house for ever when they should be taken out and shot.or fed.to the pigs…
Oh yeah. Let’s keep on keeping God and morality out of the public forum/venue. We are reaping what the lefties have sown for the last fifty years.
that poor child!
cps is useless! they are only interested in stealing children with whom they can put in foster care to damage or adopt out and make bonuses…they are not interested if children are already being abused because they believe no one would want to take care of them. like everything else in this world, even cps is backwards…they traffic children, not protect them.
the so-called “father” and step-mother received life sentences with the possibility of parole…very kind sentence.
I would have given them life without parole in solitary confinement and have pictures of the child’s abused and severed body wallpapered all over their cells and video playing 24/7 in their cells of the abuse and murder they did to him and tell them to re-live his hell for the rest of their miserable lives.
They didn’t get enough time, and I won’t be around when they get out. Someone else will have to handle that.
every social service system and every social service employee are sick sadistic devils i spent all of my teen years in foster care and am surprised i made it out with my sanity intact i was even slept in the same room as eric huff for almost a year…..those so called social workers should really be called misery brokers because misery is there stock and trade they feed off of it and live for it i would all most say that misery is there god the more misery they generate the more evil/power full they become ….look at the power they weild they have there own corrupt little court system and can decide who is a good witness or a hostile witness{ hostile by the way is code for a truth teller or some one who would damage there case by polluting the trial with the truth thus poisoing the outcome in their oppinion…}but they are inus like a gigantic tick allmost completely bereid under our skin so it will be a painfull process to be rid of of them…..
