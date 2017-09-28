Michelle Obama bashes female Trump voters

Michelle knows your “voice” better than you do ladies

As far as I’m concerned, stuff it!

From NY Post: Michelle Obama bashed female Trump voters for going “against their own voice” by failing to support Hillary Clinton in the 2016 president election, according to a report.

The former first lady made the comment during a conference in Boston, saying women who backed the GOP nominee chose what they were “supposed to like,” the BBC reported.

“Quite frankly, we saw this in this election. As far as I’m concerned, any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama said during a question-and-answer session.

Although a majority of white female voters backed Trump, Michelle Obama said “to me that just says, you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like.”

The former FLOTUS, however, said now that Trump is the president she wants him to succeed.

“We want the sitting president to be successful because we live in this country,” she said. “He is our commander in chief, he was voted in.”

DCG

8 responses to “Michelle Obama bashes female Trump voters

  1. Dr. Eowyn | September 28, 2017 at 11:48 am | Reply

    Why is a man telling women whom to vote?

    See big Mike’s swinging penis:

    Liked by 2 people

  2. lophatt | September 28, 2017 at 11:58 am | Reply

    If you want to know what a woman really thinks, ask a transvestite. Everybody knows that! These people are insane.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. cogitoergosumantra | September 28, 2017 at 12:19 pm | Reply

    Telling your presumed voting bloc they’re losers, just because they instead voted for the opponent, is TERRIBLE politically. The majority will now vote AGAIN for the other side out of having been offended… I’m surprised she’d say such a thing. Women hate being pigeon-holed.

    As if having a vagina means a person MUST vote for the female candidate, regardless of ANY and EVERY other issue involved, or ideology held and view expressed.

    Oh but WAIT, that’s like what Democrats demanded of all BLACK voters when half-black Obama was running… shaming even the most intelligent and conservative among their brethren to vote for Barry… or be branded for life an Uncle Tom… Similarly done for all hispanics, and of course, white liberals, progressives, entertainers, media wonks, etc. Ad nauseum.
    “People of color, unite!” Bah… move on.

    Will we see a tranny commie of Latino descent elected PotUS before I die? My bet is that at least one will run by then. And the Dems will back it (if they’re still a party). And ALL of Hollywood will demand we all vote for it.

    Liked by 2 people

    • truckjunkie | September 28, 2017 at 1:08 pm | Reply

      I believe,unless President Trump does something EXTREMELY Anti-American,he’ll be re-elected,followed by another Conservative of similar ideals and intent. In all honesty,the Liberals et.al. REALLY have NOBODY that they could put up against Trump with any hope of success. I expect the Democrats to go silent,appearing to disband,split up,attempt to infiltrate,and try to destroy our Country’s Government from the INSIDE.

      Liked by 1 person

  6. ManCavePatriot | September 28, 2017 at 12:58 pm | Reply

    I’m surprised that ‘women’ would put up with these micro aggressions from Michael.

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Zorro | September 28, 2017 at 1:15 pm | Reply

    The First Simian has opined!

    Liked by 1 person

