Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law & senior advisor, is registered to vote as a woman

Jared Kushner is the husband of President Trump’s daughter Ivanka, as well as the President’s Senior Advisor.

Ashley Feinberg reports for Wired, Sept. 27, 2017, the very bizarre fact that according to voter registration records of the New York State Board of Elections, Jared Corey Kushner is a woman.

This is New York State’s voter registration form, wherein one is asked to check either the M (male) or F (female) box for one’s sex:

This is Kushner’s voter registration:

Either the New York State Board of Elections made a mistake, or Jared Kushner did.

If it’s the latter, what does it say about the elementary competence of Kushner who, as Senior Advisor to President Trump, is in charge of the following:

  • Brokering peace in the never-ending Israeli–Palestinian conflict.
  • Making deals with foreign countries.
  • Leading the White House Office of American Innovation, focusing on improving Veterans Affairs, information-technology contracting, and the opioid crisis.
  • Spearheading meetings among legislative leaders on criminal justice reform.

  1. MomOfIV | September 28, 2017 at 8:11 am | Reply

    it is odd that kushner would not only register to vote at 2 different locations in NY, but register as a woman (not once, but twice) as well….makes me wonder what’s going on…with all the satanism, lies, and deceit coming out of hollyweird, media, and politicians, what was up is now down…..

