Size 26 Tess Holliday leads an army of curvy models at London Fashion Week to promote “body positivity”

Feminism is not a girl’s friend. There is nothing, absolutely nothing, “positive” about being obese.
Tess Holliday is 5’5” and weighs 260 pounds, according to bodymeasurements.org. Per the CDC BMI calculator, her BMI is 43.3 – she is obese. Her normal weight range should be 111 to 150 pounds. How in the world did having almost 50 percent body fat become celebrating “body positivity?” Make. It. Stop.
From Daily Mail: Women ranging from a size 10 all the up to a 26 have walked the runway to kick off London Fashion Week in what is being hailed as its first ever ‘curve catwalk’.
With the average UK size a 16, fashion bosses have regularly come under fire for casting waif-like models to advertise their clothes.
But on Thursday evening, seven women of all shapes and sizes took to the stage to showcase their wildly different body shapes in Simply Be’s ‘size inclusive fashion show’ – wearing t-shirts emblazoned with their dress sizes across their chests.
Among them were size 26 model Tess Holliday and size 22 Callie Thorpe, both of whom have been outspoken about the plus-size debate in the past.
Holliday was this week forced to defend herself after being accused of ‘promoting obesity’ during an appearance on Loose Women.
The mother-of-two, from Mississippi, said: ‘No one is celebrating obesity, I am celebrating being the first model my size in the world to be in an industry where everyone said I couldn’t. I am celebrating existing in my body and loving myself, when everybody said I wasn’t worth anything.’
Read the rest of the story here.
DCG
As more and more Americans get fatter and fatter, we can expect the “fashion” industry more and more to cater to them because they want to make $.
But it’s one thing for the “fashion” industry to make attractive clothing for fat and obese women who complain there aren’t attractive plus-size clothes, and another thing entirely for the industry to flatter those women by portraying obesity as something good. It isn’t.
Extra weight takes a huge toll on health, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, many types of cancer, sleep apnea, senile dementia, and other debilitating and chronic illnesses.
The medical consequences of extra weight greatly add to U.S. health costs. An obese person costs an average of $1,400 more in medical expenses a year than someone who is at a healthy weight.The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that medical-related costs of obesity may be as high as $147 billion a year, or roughly 9% of medical expenditures.
Lastly, obesity is an offense against God: He didn’t make us that way.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2012/05/20/why-obesity-offends-god/
Interesting. Or maybe I should say FINALLY!!!! My first thought is that even the size 10 in this article would not be allowed on a regular normal fashion show, not because of her arm, but because she is simply to large in the hips. Is she fat? Not by a long shot. I was a size 16 in my teens and weighed approximately 135 lbs. Was I fat? No, maybe a little over weight but not fat. Then I dropped about ten lbs. and could wear a size 12 pant or skirt but I still had to wear a size 14 top to cover up my chest and to have blouses that were long enough in the sleeves. Of course all that changed with age and pregnancy. Now I am fat, don’t care, and just keep purchasing larger clothing. We can’t all be the size of Barbie. In fact they have proven that Barbie is an impossibility. Hey a lot of us women have known that for many years. Does that mean I approve of Tess’ gold velour dress? Nope, it would have been much prettier had it had more length to it and more fullness. For those women who would wear it, more power to you. May the Lord have mercy. PS: I have known this lady all my life whose top weight was maybe 110 and that was probably when she was pregnant and very short. Not sure if she is even 5′. She has been on high blood pressure medication for well over forty+ years (she is 91 now) and is now on dyalasis (she goes three times a week to have her kidneys flushed) because of taking blood pressure medication for so long it ruined her kidneys. She also had and still has heart problems. The nursing home insists that she weigh at least 100 lbs. and when she drops below they force food on her. Were her health issues caused by being over weight? Nope.
Good grief, MA in MO. No one, surely not I, ever said ALL health problems are due to obesity, or that being thin is a guarantee of good health. But we have a mountain of evidence that being overweight is linked to a whole host of illnesses. To ignore that and then deliberately confuse the issue by bringing up your thin, sickly friend, is to do everyone — including you — a disservice.
When did models become ugly and tattooed?
It’s progressive or something…
Fat Power!! (That’s pretty much it… )
People like her force me to stay trim because blubber looks good only on a whale. Obese people are a problem to airlines and other travel. Even vehicles are not made for obese folks. They just make excuses for their obesity. I was a fat kid and my mother put me on a diet, glad she did. Took 3 days for my crying to stop because my stomach required lots of food. Now, I have remained tiny from then to now. I have had no health issues and when I see obese people I realize how awful I looked. I am 71 and wear a size 2 or 4, thanks mom. These people suffer big time in summer heat making normal people freeze because the a/c is too high. I feel sorry for them because this is quite suicide.
