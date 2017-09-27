New study finds aluminum in vaccines triggers autism, esp. in boys

Despite the MSM and the medical establishment’s demonization of vaccine skeptics (see “Baylor U. professor & M.D. Carol Baker: ‘Let’s just get rid of all the whites in the United States’ (includes discussion on enforcing childhood vaccination, we actually do have compelling evidence of the deleterious effects of vaccines. See:
- Flu vaccine linked to significantly higher rate of miscarriages
- HPV vaccines have infertility side-effects
- CDC admits millions of Americans given cancer virus via polio vaccine
- Some thoughts on the globalist agenda, vaccines and population control
- German government officials get ‘safer’ vaccines
- Aborted human fetal cells in your food, vaccines, and cosmetics
Particularly troubling is the association of childhood vaccination and autism. See:
- New study finds link between child vaccination and autism – CENSORED
- It’s not paranoia: Maker of DTaP vaccine admits it causes autism
- Physicians say aborted human fetal cells used for measles vaccine may cause autism
Now, a new study has pinpointed the aluminum in vaccines as the agent in triggering autism, especially in boys.
The study was conducted by a team of four scientists at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, BC, Canada:
- Dan Li, Dept. of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences.
- Lucija Tomljenovic, Dept. of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences.
- Yongling Li, Dept. of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences.
- Christopher A. Shaw, Dept. of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Program in Experimental Medicine, and Program in Neuroscience.
The four scientists reported their findings in an article titled, “Subcutaneous injections of aluminum at vaccine adjuvant levels activate innate immune genes in mouse brain that are homologous with biomarkers of autism,” in the peer-reviewed Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry, Volume 177, December 2017, pp. 39-54.
Here’s a summary of the study:
- Vaccines contain aluminum adjuvant — a pharmacological agent added to a drug to increase or aid its effect.
- The scientists injected aluminum into mice.
- The aluminum had neuro-inflammatory effects on the mice’s frontal cortex.
- The frontal cortex is involved in emotional and social functions which are impaired in autism.
- Male mice are especially susceptible to aluminum’s neuro-toxic effects.
Abstract
Autism is a neurobehavioral disorder characterized by immune dysfunction. It is manifested in early childhood, during a window of early developmental vulnerability where the normal developmental trajectory is most susceptible to xenobiotic insults. Aluminum (Al) vaccine adjuvants are xenobiotics with immunostimulating and neurotoxic properties to which infants worldwide are routinely exposed. To investigate Aluminum′s immune and neurotoxic impact in vivo, we tested the expression of 17 genes which are implicated in both autism and innate immune response in brain samples of Aluminum-injected mice in comparison to control mice. Several key players of innate immunity, such as cytokinesCCL2, IFNG and TNFA, were significantly upregulated, while the nuclear factor-kappa beta (NF-κB) inhibitor NFKBIB, and the enzyme controlling the degradation of the neurotransmitteracetylcholine (ACHE), were downregulated in Aluminum-injected male mice. Further, the decrease of the NF-κB inhibitor and the consequent increase in inflammatory signals, led to the activation of the NF-κB signaling pathway resulting in the release of chemokineMIP-1A and cytokines IL-4 and IL-6. It thus appears that Aluminum triggered innate immune system activation and altered cholinergicactivity in male mice, observations which are consistent with those in autism. Female mice were less susceptible to Aluminum exposure as only the expression levels of NF-κB inhibitor and TNFA were altered. Regional patterns of gene expression alterations also exhibited gender differences, as frontal cortex was the most affected area in males and cerebellum in females. Thus, Aluminum adjuvant promotes brain inflammation and males appear to be more susceptible to Aluminum′s toxic effects.
Graphical abstract
Upon peripheral injection, aluminum activates the nuclear factor-kappa beta (NF-κB) pathway in the brain, resulting in the release of proinflammatory molecules. The increased immunoinflammatory signal downregulates the activity of acetylcholinesterase to activate acetylcholine-mediated immunosuppression. If immunosuppression is not achieved, the excessive immunoinflammatory response may impair neurodevelopmental processes producing autistic pathology.
Some other observations from the article:
- Aluminum is an environmental toxin with demonstrated negative impact on human health, especially the nervous system, to which humans are regularly exposed.
- Aluminum can enter the human body through various sources including food, drinking water, many infant formulas, cosmetic products, cooking utensils and pharmaceutical products including antacids and vaccines.
- Why aluminum in vaccines is particularly toxic: Compared to dietary aluminum of which only ~ 0.25% is absorbed into systemic circulation, aluminum from vaccines is poorly excreted by the body and may be absorbed at over 50% efficiency in the short term and at nearly 100% efficiency long-term. Thus, vaccine-derived Al has a much greater potential to produce toxic effects in the body than that obtained through diet.
- Aluminum in vaccines affect other body organs, not just the brain: In a series of experiments, a French group found that aluminum injected in vaccine-relevant amounts into 8–10 week old mice (mimicking the amount that adult humans receive through vaccinations) is able to travel to distant organs including the spleen and the brain, where it can be detected one year after injection.
- Furthermore, aluminum not just damages specific body organs, it triggers the body’s “systemic inflammatory responses.”
- Even dietary aluminum is deleterious, shown to accumulate in our central nervous system over time, resulting in Alzheimer’s type disease. Aluminum’s neurotoxic effect has also been observed in experimental animals fed equivalent amounts of aluminum to what humans consume through a typical Western diet.
The study concludes:
Altogether, these observations show that the adjuvant form of Aluminum has a unique potential to induce neuroimmune disorders, including those of the autism spectrum.
Given that infants worldwide are regularly exposed to Aluminum adjuvants through routine pediatric vaccinations, it seemed warranted to reassess the neurotoxicity of Aluminum in order to determine whether Aluminum may be considered as one of the potential environmental triggers involved in ASD (autism spectrum disorders).
You can read/download the entire article in PDF format here.
~Eowyn
These studies confirm my belief that vaccines are intended to hurt, not help target populations.
This is so sad.
Win! Win! Win! Don’t celebrate, the winners are Big Pharma ($$$), modern Malthusians, and NWO promoters of global tyranny through dumbing down to control those left alive.
I haven’t had a flu nor pneumonia shot for 7 years. On my record it says I refuse suggested medical treatment. Any attempt at discussion of vaccines, and flouride medicines by me has been pooh-poohed away by health “professionals.” I am a bad boy. (At just shy of 60 years old.)
I have not had one in over 20 years
Went to the doctor yesterday to have a glass shard removed from my foot . . . the first thing out of the mouth of the medical assistant was, “Have you had your flu shot?” I answered “No, I don’t care to have one.” You would think as often as I have been asked this same question that they would get the idea that I just plain don’t want one!!!!
I am on the verge of utter despair, because I know that this article, like a lot of investigation into 9/11, is true, yet most people will not believe it. We are living in a society where the “worm is turning,” in that “everyone” is living in their own bubble or their own cognitive dissonance, and they refuse to wake up.
I have tried to talk to hundreds if not thousands of my passengers about 9/11, to absolutely no avail. I have heard all kinds of excuses; I even had one lady call me a “schizophrenic” who threatened to report me to NYC’s Taxi & Limousine Commission!
It is the same with the vaccine problem: As recently as this year I had a lady who refused to discuss the issue. (She did not work in medicine). Not only is aluminum a problem; Mercury is also a problem.
All of this traces back directly to British eugenics, as Alex Jones has explained. There are chemtrails of aluminum, barium and strontium in the atmosphere composed of nano-particles that people and animals inhale. These same nano-particles are poisoning the soil and seeping into the water tables.
There is fluoride in the water. There are also so many contraceptives in the water that are not filtered out it has affected the fish and wildlife. People in the media make fun of Alex Jones because the “frogs are turning gay,” yet this was reported to have changed the gender of fish over 10 years ago.
Jones calls the vaccines, the chemtrails, the contraceptives and all the rest parts or planks in the platform of a “soft kill” program that effectively commit genocide on an incremental and seemingly invisible portion of the population. Again, all of this traces back to British eugenics, enforced through the research and development done by the Rockefeller and Ford Foundations and Rockefeller University.
I call this vaccine poisoning just another EXTINCTION PROTOCOL in the British eugenic platform or agenda. Yet very few people I talk to are familiar with the UN’s Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 or the very terms “eugenics” or “New World Order.” It is enough to make me want to tear my hair out, because over 90 percent of my passengers are college-educated and know what the internet is. They don’t seem to understand—or want to hear—that there are PUBLISHED PLANS to exterminate 90% or more of the human population on Earth.
We who have been listening and studying this issue are “lone voices crying out in the wilderness.” We have seen the population more than double in our lifetimes; Alas, I believe we shall live to see it cut by two thirds or more before we’re checked out of here.
Great article. Thank you
Two of my grandchildren were vaccinated recently, both ended up autistic.
Physicians and the NIH have long since denied any correlation.
Fear of lawsuits and a “The common good outweighs the side effects attitude. Thanks, J.C.
There is so much evil revolving around vaccinations, it’s mind-blowing. Since the large Pharmaceutical industry continues with the Aluminum, Mercury and peanut oil adjuvants, we can only conclude this is a planned extermination event.
I have an adult daughter with autism living at home with us. We have been dealing with this for a very long time, she is 49. She was normal until the age of two when she received a vaccination, acquired a fever and developed autism.
Her pediatrician was the foremost in Sacramento (where we were living) and there was nothing out of the ordinary in her treatment. Neither of us have family history of this and we have three other “normal” kids.
At the time of Sarah’s diagnoses the rate was much lower than it is today. It primarily affects boys. The rate of girls to boys was five to one. Many have studied this syndrome. There is no shortage of theories about autism and its cause.
Going strictly on anecdotal evidence, (the only kind we have) it does appear there is a relationship. I am not aware of specific markers for autism. We have been told countless times over the years by many different doctors that there are none.
On the same note, about four years ago I got a flu shot and had a reaction that left me weak in my left arm and shoulder. The pain was excruciating and I had to see a neurologist. Basically, he called it a probable “viral insult”. I don’t think so as the injection site was very slow to heal and broke out in a rash. The paralysis and pain soon followed.
If I discuss these issues with medical doctors they become clearly uneasy. I understand that and I further understand that many of them will not participate in vaccine programs. The very idea of releasing something and encouraging its use without fully understanding its nature should give us all pause.
Population Control by the Most subtle & cunning means Possible.. Hitler did mass population exterminations openly & quickly with Gas & Bullets.. Today’s methods are more subtle, more pervasive, more cunning & slower acting, – but the End Objective is the same, = Kill them off by the Millions before they are born, and do subtle & cunning (medical) methods to increase late-life mortality.. Obama said: “Maybe just take a pill with water and live (die) with the Pain.. But politicians have all put themselves on a totally different Medical Plan than they legislated for the Masses..
Great article. It’s good to see more information regarding aluminum as an adjuvant. As for trusting these SOB’s (sorry, I’m celebrating Trump’s use of the phrase, which BTW reminds me of that Seinfeld episode involving the “Texans”), anyone who doubts the severe toxicity of thimerosal, check out this (nearly forgotten) historical gem: https://web.archive.org/web/20150201175819/http://www.ashotoftruth.org/history. Note that it takes a minute or so to fully load the page as it’s archived. Despite a history that had to have been well-known to both vaccine makers and the CDC, thimerosal was added to vaccines anyway! What does this say about the trustworthiness of the CDC and vaccine makers except that they must have some sort of hidden agenda?
I got a Flu shot once,and it worked perfectly-in 2 days I had the Flu. Since then-NO inoculations.
