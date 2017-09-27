Black man agrees with President Trump on ‘SOB’ NFL players

I love this man!
His name is Henry Davis.
And here’s a bonus, equally good video — from the inimitable Paul Joseph Watson. (Language warning!)
H/t FOTM‘s bongiornoc and Clash America
~Eowyn
NFL Rapey Roster…
There Are 44 NFL Players Who Have Been Accused of Sexual or Physical Assault
Where is everyone “taking a knee” for all the aborted babies, some 60 million of them? Oh Yeah, they’ve been out there, outside the abortuaries, praying the Rosary and getting assaulted by pro-choicers and police, and the news media has better things to do than report on it.
Kapernick is most likely angry at the fact that his mother is WHITE.
But I see the Game of Cultural Marxism going on here, and it’s funded by George Soros and cheered on by Hillary Clinton.
The only knee Soros, Clinton and Kapernick, et al., should take is a good solid one TO THE GROIN. Ditto John McCain for sabotaging a second (and most likely last) attempt to repeal Obamacare.
So which is worse—the learned criminals who fund and encourage this, or the DEMENTED CRETINS who do what those learned criminals want them to do?
Well, now we have proof that the State religion is football (BIHN). There is hope outside of sports. My dog fetches. That’s OK with me, she’s a dog. I suppose, however, that if people keep ignoring what’s going on around them, they’ll be cattle soon. Do cattle fetch?
Am I mistaken in thinking that black players should instead be taking a knee to ask forgiveness for the grossly disproportionate rate of black-on-white crime in America?
Professional sports in America are about the most polished form of mind control yet developed, as white and black fans alike will internalize this amazingly grotesque distortion of reality and so yield up a significant part of their identity.
What argument is there against there being near-perfect mind control when (according to reliable analysis) there are less than 11 minutes of NFL play action in a 3 hour 12 minute telecast? Jackass crackerbarrel commentary insults the viewer throughout. And then there are nearly 50 minutes of commercials (incl the 2 min of in-game promos) in which reality is again grotesquely inverted by portraying typical white American males as feckless irresponsible jackasses, while women, blacks, and especially Asians are portrayed as the strong-willed, competent replacement and future face of America.
Any man who would sit through 3 hours 12 minutes to watch less than 11 minutes of play is already so brainwashed that apparently no level of insult registers. Think of it–some men watch two games on Sunday to see less than 22 minutes of “action” during which muscle bound apes in Spandex chase a ball around the field. Real men are doers, not voyeurs.
Amen to that. Living your life vicariously as a spectator is not for those who really love life. Besides, these little dramas are nothing more than contrived “race problems” for use politically. It’s obvious.
I like the Paul Joseph Watson video-he’s far enough from the action to really SEE what’s going on and say it in REAL (non-PC) language..
