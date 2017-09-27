A sign in the clouds

A gleaming cross of golden sunlight in a sky of dark grey clouds over Louisville, Kentucky.
Since when do clouds make straight lines and rectangular shapes?
H/t rr and Spirit Daily
~Eowyn
If you look above the Cross between the 11 and 12 o’clock positions, you will find a cloud formation resembling a human face looking down on the Cross.
Here’s a good video of strange sights in Columbia on Monday.
Love it, God speaks!
Never give up, God is still watching.
