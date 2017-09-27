A sign in the clouds

Posted on September 27, 2017 by | 4 Comments

A gleaming cross of golden sunlight in a sky of dark grey clouds over Louisville, Kentucky.

 ↓ Click image for full size ↓

Can’t see it? Here it is:

Since when do clouds make straight lines and rectangular shapes?

H/t rr and Spirit Daily

~Eowyn

4 responses to “A sign in the clouds

  1. Steven Broiles | September 27, 2017 at 8:19 am | Reply

    If you look above the Cross between the 11 and 12 o’clock positions, you will find a cloud formation resembling a human face looking down on the Cross.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Maryaha | September 27, 2017 at 8:41 am | Reply

    Here’s a good video of strange sights in Columbia on Monday.

    Liked by 2 people

  4. Glenn47 | September 27, 2017 at 12:47 pm | Reply

    Never give up, God is still watching.

    Like

