Prince Harry makes devil hand-sign?

Posted on September 26, 2017 by | 10 Comments

The devil’s horns hand sign looks like this:

Anton LaVey, founder of Church of Satan, makes devil’s horns hand sign

Sideways, the devil’s horns hand sign looks like this:

Last Sunday, Sept. 23, 2017, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain’s Prince Harry attended the Invictus Games in Toronto — a Paralympic event that Prince Harry helped found for veterans and those in the armed services.

Before the games, Melania and Harry met in a 20-minute meeting. Posing for the cameras, Prince Harry held his right hand in an odd posture.

It wasn’t accidental, but deliberate and sustained as you can see from the NBC video below showing Prince Harry holding his right hand in that posture for a full minute. Now why would he do that?

Was Prince Harry making the devil’s horns with his right hand?

What do you think?

H/t Indy100

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Melania Trump, Satanism and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

10 responses to “Prince Harry makes devil hand-sign?

  1. RLJohnson77 | September 26, 2017 at 6:01 am | Reply

    He is a Texas Long Horns Fan.


    Like

  2. DANABELLE | September 26, 2017 at 6:59 am | Reply

    There’s plenty of pix on the web of Harry making all kinds of Masonic hand signs–nothing new here.

    Like

  3. Zigggy | September 26, 2017 at 7:08 am | Reply

    My first thought was Masonic- I know they often pose with their hand inside their coat, but I’m not familiar with this finger pose.

    Like

  4. MA in MO | September 26, 2017 at 8:29 am | Reply

    Masonic Organization = the original deep state.

    Like

  5. lophatt | September 26, 2017 at 9:44 am | Reply

    Harry’s so “hip”, and he’s the Devil!

    Like

  6. Anonymous | September 26, 2017 at 10:14 am | Reply

    The alternative (if so) isn’t much better…

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Pingback: Prince Harry makes devil hand-sign? — Fellowship of the Minds – NZ Conservative Coalition

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s