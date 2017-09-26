Prince Harry makes devil hand-sign?

The devil’s horns hand sign looks like this:
Sideways, the devil’s horns hand sign looks like this:
Last Sunday, Sept. 23, 2017, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain’s Prince Harry attended the Invictus Games in Toronto — a Paralympic event that Prince Harry helped found for veterans and those in the armed services.
Before the games, Melania and Harry met in a 20-minute meeting. Posing for the cameras, Prince Harry held his right hand in an odd posture.
It wasn’t accidental, but deliberate and sustained as you can see from the NBC video below showing Prince Harry holding his right hand in that posture for a full minute. Now why would he do that?
Was Prince Harry making the devil’s horns with his right hand?
What do you think?
H/t Indy100
~Eowyn
He is a Texas Long Horns Fan.
That was George W. Bush’s excuse when he used it so frequently. I didn’t buy it from him and I sure wouldn’t buy it from Harry. Just sayin’…
Oh yes, haven’t you heard. The royal family are great American football fans.
There’s plenty of pix on the web of Harry making all kinds of Masonic hand signs–nothing new here.
My first thought was Masonic- I know they often pose with their hand inside their coat, but I’m not familiar with this finger pose.
Masonic Organization = the original deep state.
Harry’s so “hip”, and he’s the Devil!
The alternative (if so) isn’t much better…
