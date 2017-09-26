Pay attention NFL: How Tim Tebow became the greatest value in minor league baseball

He didn’t do it by boycotting the National Anthem.

If you don’t know about the “controversy” surrounding Tebow kneeling in prayer (and doing and a pro-life commercial), read about it here. Turns out he’s a big draw for minor league baseball. Guess sports fans aren’t so big on social justice warriors and their antics.

As reported by Darrenn Rovell of ESPN, Tebow is now a great contributing factor to minor league baseball attendance. From his report:

Tim Tebow contributed to the greatest rise in minor league baseball attendance in 23 years.

That number is quite appropriate because only one man, Michael Jordan, has done more for minor league baseball crowds than Tebow did this year. And Jordan — who wore No. 23 for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls — had the benefit of playing Double-A with bigger ballparks to fill.

Thanks to Jordan, the Birmingham Barons’ 1994 season attendance of 467,868 fans, with an average of 6,884 fans per game, still stands as a franchise and league record. Although Tebow’s popularity didn’t fill that many seats, the impact of the former NFL quarterback is undeniable.

Tebow’s biggest impact was drawing fans to games. Statwise, it’s fair to say he has significant room for improvement, but did provide notable moments.

The Columbia Fireflies, the Class A team Tebow played for through June 28, saw their attendance increase by nearly 54,000 fans, a 21 percent rise from 2016. The second team Tebow played for, the St. Lucie Mets of advanced Class A, saw attendance rise by 35,803 fans, up 37 percent from last year.

And that’s just the beginning.

On the road, Tebow’s Fireflies drew a crowd, too: to be exact, 2,591 more fans than the home teams averaged against other opponents. Baseball America calculated that Tebow was worth nearly $1.6 million in additional tickets, parking, concessions and other revenue for the rest of the South Atlantic League.

For the owners of the Fireflies, Tebow was the greatest value in all of sports. The New York Mets paid his salary — $10,000 for the season — and the Fireflies reaped the benefits, including merchandise revenue for what figures to be one of the 20 highest-selling clubs in the minors.

At most venues, Tebow went down the line and signed every autograph opportunity until he was finished.

Although Tebow hit just .226 with eight home runs and 52 RBIs, there were highlights on the field, including a home run in his first at-bat after he moved from Columbia to St. Lucie and an unforgettable moment when Tebow reached through the netting while in the on-deck circle to shake hands with an autistic boy during a July 29 game in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tebow then walked to the plate and hit a three-run home run in front of one of the many crowds packed in to see the former Heisman-winning quarterback take his shot at baseball.

DCG

