Pay attention NFL: How Tim Tebow became the greatest value in minor league baseball

He didn’t do it by boycotting the National Anthem.
If you don’t know about the “controversy” surrounding Tebow kneeling in prayer (and doing and a pro-life commercial), read about it here. Turns out he’s a big draw for minor league baseball. Guess sports fans aren’t so big on social justice warriors and their antics.
As reported by Darrenn Rovell of ESPN, Tebow is now a great contributing factor to minor league baseball attendance. From his report:
Tim Tebow contributed to the greatest rise in minor league baseball attendance in 23 years.
That number is quite appropriate because only one man, Michael Jordan, has done more for minor league baseball crowds than Tebow did this year. And Jordan — who wore No. 23 for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls — had the benefit of playing Double-A with bigger ballparks to fill.
Thanks to Jordan, the Birmingham Barons’ 1994 season attendance of 467,868 fans, with an average of 6,884 fans per game, still stands as a franchise and league record. Although Tebow’s popularity didn’t fill that many seats, the impact of the former NFL quarterback is undeniable.
Tebow’s biggest impact was drawing fans to games. Statwise, it’s fair to say he has significant room for improvement, but did provide notable moments.
The Columbia Fireflies, the Class A team Tebow played for through June 28, saw their attendance increase by nearly 54,000 fans, a 21 percent rise from 2016. The second team Tebow played for, the St. Lucie Mets of advanced Class A, saw attendance rise by 35,803 fans, up 37 percent from last year.
And that’s just the beginning.
On the road, Tebow’s Fireflies drew a crowd, too: to be exact, 2,591 more fans than the home teams averaged against other opponents. Baseball America calculated that Tebow was worth nearly $1.6 million in additional tickets, parking, concessions and other revenue for the rest of the South Atlantic League.
For the owners of the Fireflies, Tebow was the greatest value in all of sports. The New York Mets paid his salary — $10,000 for the season — and the Fireflies reaped the benefits, including merchandise revenue for what figures to be one of the 20 highest-selling clubs in the minors.
At most venues, Tebow went down the line and signed every autograph opportunity until he was finished.
Although Tebow hit just .226 with eight home runs and 52 RBIs, there were highlights on the field, including a home run in his first at-bat after he moved from Columbia to St. Lucie and an unforgettable moment when Tebow reached through the netting while in the on-deck circle to shake hands with an autistic boy during a July 29 game in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tebow then walked to the plate and hit a three-run home run in front of one of the many crowds packed in to see the former Heisman-winning quarterback take his shot at baseball.
DCG
You can feel the pervasive hatred for white Gentiles in mainstream media,
virtually all owned by six Jews.
The chutzpah of many Jews is incredible.
The mainstream media portrays him as some kind of boob or religious nut when in fact he represents the light of Christ. Hang in there brother, you are truly loved by the still decent core in this divided country.
$10,000 for the season and Tebow has more class than multi-millionaires who think they are God’s gift to football. When the NFL collapses and the owners start selling the teams for peanuts, you will see a change.
Real men love the Lord Jesus Christ. That’s a fact!
Amen! I made a framed print that reads: “Real Men Love Jesus”…gave it to my husband for Father’s Day a few years ago.
America’s response to Villanueva’s action shows what America actually wants (not “take a knee during the anthem” BS) but NFL’s gone pinko…
Plus Hannity:
Tim Tebow and the power of the Holy Ghost.
“With the jawbone of an ass, heaps upon heaps, with the jaw of an ass have I slain a thousand men.” (Judges 15: 16)
Real men pray.
Thank you Mr. Tebow. This article just proves that American’s want good, clean wholesome entertainment. It also helps that the big leagues — baseball, football, hockey, basketball –have priced themselves out of the average American’s budget. Although I know those who attend MLB on a regular basis, I literally do not know how they afford it.
Just look at how they’ve manufactured highly emotional issue out of virtually nothing and diverted everyone’s attention to it. That is propaganda at its finest.
On a graded scale this doesn’t even make the plot. Even those who like to watch “fetch” should see this. “To kneel or not to kneel, that is the question?”. I don’t think its a question that deserves an answer.
Obviously, those involved with this couldn’t care less about any country, much. less this one. This is clearly another example of manufacturing a platform for globalization.
While I’m in this rant, has anyone else had trouble with that ad that “WordPress” apparently is responsible for? Its the “memorial service” one. It keeps running over and over and, every time that it does, it goes back to the top of the page. I can’ t even type for chasing the text block all over the place. Who do we complain to? Any body have any ideas?
may God continue to bless Tebow
