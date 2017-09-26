Another Hollyweird sequel to boycott: “Flatliners”

Hollyweird hasn’t learned anything about selling movies as they’ve suffered a historic decline at the box office. Their solution? Another lame re-make/sequel!
Flatliners comes out September 29. The movie’s tagline is: “You haven’t lived until you’ve died.”
About the movie, from Wikipedia:
Flatliners is an upcoming American science fiction psychological horror comedy film directed by Niels Arden Oplev and written by Ben Ripley. The film is a sequel to the 1990 film of the same name, and stars Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton, Kiersey Clemons and Kiefer Sutherland (who starred in the original), and follows five young medical students who attempt to conduct experiments that produce near-death experiences. Sony and Screen Gems will release the film on September 29, 2017, in the United States.
The movie, of course, has a couple of die-hard proggies who have Trump Derangement Syndrome.
The movie stars Ellen Page who is a liberal, homosexual, feminist, and Planned Parenthood supporter. Back in April she partnered with the director of her Juno movie, Jason Reitman, to do a “live reading” with the proceeds going to the baby butchers. This was in response to Trump’s election and his desire to defund Planned Parenthood.
Also in the movie is Nina Dobrev. In August, the actress said she wants Trump impeached and doesn’t care if you agree with her. As reported by the Huffington Post:
“Nina Dobrev spoke out strongly against Donald Trump and his often hateful rhetoric in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar.
“I come from an immigrant family, and I think it’s unacceptable to treat anyone like that,” the former “Vampire Diaries” star told the magazine. She was born in Bulgaria and raised in Canada before moving to Los Angeles.
“Hopefully he’ll get impeached. Or indicted. Or both. He just doesn’t act like a president. He acts like a reality star on a terrible, horrible show that should never be aired,” she continued. “And he’s responsible for incredibly important decisions for the country that I live in, so my opinion does matter whether or not I had a chance to vote.”
Dobrev was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, often through social media. And she hasn’t shied away from openly opposing Trump since his election.
“I’m entitled to my opinion, and if you don’t want to see the things I’m saying, don’t follow me (on social media),” she told the magazine.
Here’s an idea: If you don’t like Nina’s opinion, don’t go see her movie.
DCG
Another damn REMAKE? ( of the 1990 movie The Flatliners) No imagination in Hollywood anymore. I don’t miss the movies since I stopped going about 6 months ago.
Why would anyone spend his/her hard-earned $ to see this movie? Not only is it yet another Hellywood remake, the leading actress Nina Dobrev is a supporter of evil Hillary Clinton, and openly gives Trump supporters the finger by saying she wants him impeached and doesn’t care if you disagree with her. One would have to be a fool to contribute to her $6 million net worth by seeing this movie.
https://www.celebritynetworth.com/richest-celebrities/actors/nina-dobrev-net-worth/
The first one was immoral and obscene. This is another continuing pattern of diminishing the value of life. These whores are always on the wrong side of every manufactured issue. They come out and give us the benefit of their “wisdom”, pat each other on the backs, and collect their ill-begotten loot.
We really have no reason to feel ashamed by this as WE aren’t the ones doing it. If we go to see this filth we’re contributing to it.
Do we have any idea yet how occultic / new age the message will be?
This is the “first level” view:
This is the “First Level” in context:
yeah, I’ll pass….wasn’t interested in the original, not interested in yet, another, hollyweird remake by satanists jabbing at resurrection…
“Here’s an idea: If you don’t like Nina’s opinion, don’t go see her movie.”
Consider it DONE. (Or technically,UN-done.)
when no one sees her movie, you can say it “flatlined”. 🙂
