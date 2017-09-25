To noone’s surprise, Angela Merkel is reelected to 4th term as German Chancellor

On September 8, I predicted that Angela Merkel will be reelected German Chancellor.

To no one’s surprise, yesterday’s election indeed re-elected Merkel — for whom patriotism, nationalism and the German flag are bad things — for a fourth term.

But there are two interesting results of yesterday’s election:

  • Merkel’s “conservative” CDU/CSU party received its worst result in almost 70 years, with only 33% of the votes.
  • The media are also bemoaning the historic win of what they call Germany’s “right-wing, nationalist” AfD partyAlternative für Deutschland (Alternative for Germany). Ranking third with 12.6% of the votes, AfD has won its first parliamentary seats.

AfD’s platform is anti-immigration — what it calls “an invasion of foreigners” into Germany. AfD co-leader Alexander Gauland said, “We want a different [immigration] policy.”

And no wonder.

Only one-in-five of Merkel’s immigrants actually work.Of a million asylum seekers who have come to Germany in recent years, only a fifth has acquired some kind of employment, according to the Swedish news site SVT Nyheter (via Gateway Pundit). That means 4-in-5 or 80% of “migrants” in Germany are on welfare. (It’s even worse in Austria: 90% of “asylum seekers” in Austria are on welfare.)

But AfD’s rising popularity may be too late. Given the number, youth and predominantly male Muslim migrants, Germany will be a white-minority country in one generation.

~Eowyn

2 responses to “To noone’s surprise, Angela Merkel is reelected to 4th term as German Chancellor

  chemtrailssuck | September 25, 2017 at 7:26 am

    The election is rigged. No surprise. Too bad they don’t have term limits.

  Anonymous | September 25, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Germany dithers…

