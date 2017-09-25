Monday funnies!

Advertisements
Still laughing I wonder if George Carlin was a distant relative, moving this to my spot. Thanks D.
Hilarious, yet all to true. Thanks for the laugh.
Will Rogers is a classic-I wish he was still around.
Will Rogers was killed in a plane accident—in Alaska Territory if I recall correctly—in 1935. I remember the adults and some show biz people fondly remembering him when I was a boy, when Eisenhower and Kennedy were Presidents. He was sorely missed.
Perhaps the worst attribute of the Millenials—and the Generation X that has preceded them—is that they lack any and all PRESCIENCE. And to substitute vulgarity and obscenity for prescience is no virtue!
Will Rogers had the wit and wisdom of Mark Twain, without the cynicism and bitterness. If I get to Heaven, perhaps I shall meet him.
