Liberal tolerance: Actress Ellen Pompeo says she doesn’t want Trump supporters for fans

I will comply! Never was a fan of hers and never will be.

I’m also sick of Yahoo’s bias reporting. Ugh.

From Yahoo: While once upon a time stars were advised not to ruffle feathers by expressing political views (or other topics deemed controversial) for fear of hurting their brand, that time has passed. With Donald Trump’s controversial election win, which only a handful of Hollywooders were excited about (see: Scott Baio), and the unpopular decisions he’s made since he took office, we’ve entered what can only be described as the “take no crap” era. Celebs aren’t having it in any way, shape, or form.

While some famous folks have always clapped back at their trolls, we’ve seen even more come out swinging recently. And they’ve moved past the polite “unfollow me” response. Things have escalated to: Don’t like me or what I’m saying? Don’t be my fan. Don’t watch my show. Don’t go see my movie.

May we point you in the direction of Ellen Pompeo‘s feed. On Monday, the Grey’s Anatomy star didn’t pull any punches when she tweeted to her 1.3 million fans: “News flash… I don’t want Trump supporters for fans. Einstein.”

It started when the TV star, 47, shared a story about an 8-year-old biracial boy being the victim of an apparent lynching.

The hashtags that Pompeo, whose three children are mixed-race, used must have gotten folks riled up (again, she wasn’t pulling punches, using #gof*ckyourselvestrumpsupporters and #especiallythewomen). But she was in a “don’t come at me” kind of space.

Her blunt replies led to some followers questioning whether she was hacked. She wasn’t. As she explained, she’s just “straight savage when it comes to doing the right thing.”

Pompeo has become more politically outspoken than in her early days on her doctor drama. She was vocal about getting people to the polls prior to the election and obviously even more so after Hillary Clinton’s loss. Who can forget her headline-making tweet to Ivanka Trump about Jared Kushner? Not us. But, hey, it fits with the whole “straight savage” thing.

Olivia Wilde, who’s currently starring in 1984 on Broadway, has long been politically outspoken — and has protested several times this year, including outside Trump Tower in NYC in August after the president defended the actions of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK in Charlottesville, Va. It was around that time that the actress — whose mom, Leslie Cockburn, is running for congress in Virginia — addressed “Trumpy Trolls” who had apparently been hassling her and threatening to boycott her work.

Not only did she tell them to go ahead and boycott her movies, but Wilde, who has 1.85 million Twitter followers, did so along with the middle finger emoji. Nothing ambiguous there.

