George Clooney: It’s Hillary Clinton fault for losing the election & ‘F-you Trump’

Hillary Clinton is blaming everyone but herself for losing last year’s presidential election. See:

Even diehard Democrats have had enough of her whining.

The latest Democrat to speak out is George Clooney, 56, a liberal and longtime Clinton supporter who held a fundraiser for Hillary in April 2016, with tickets going for $353,400 each.

Natalie O’Neill reports for Page Six, Sept. 24, 2017, that Clooney told The Daily Beast that Hillary failed to connect with many Americans because of her communication style:

“It was frustrating because I never saw her elevate her game. I never saw it. And I had a lot of liberal friends who were like, ‘She’s not good at this.’ She was more qualified than even her husband was when he was elected president, but she’s not as good at communicating things. When she got up and gave a speech, it didn’t soar. I think that she wasn’t particularly good at articulating things that she wanted to do, and unfortunately we live at a time right now where articulating what you want to do is more potent in the electorate than the other way around, obviously, when Trump only said he was going to ‘Make America Great Again’. Don’t you think the next Democrat who runs should just run with a blue hat that says, ‘Make America Great Again?’ Hillary, for years and years and years, has been the presumptive nominee, and quite honestly, she was incredibly qualified for the job. But being qualified for the job does not necessarily mean you’re the right person to be president.”

Having said all that, Clooney still thinks Hillary would have made a better president than Trump. Calling President Trump out of touch, Clooney says “Fuck you” to the president:

“He lives in a gold tower and has twelve people in his company. I just look at it and laugh when I see him say ‘Hollywood elite.’ Hollywood elite? I don’t have a star on Hollywood Boulevard, Donald Trump has a star on Hollywood Boulevard! Fuck you!”

