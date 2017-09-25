George Clooney: It’s Hillary Clinton fault for losing the election & ‘F-you Trump’

Hillary Clinton is blaming everyone but herself for losing last year’s presidential election. See:
Even diehard Democrats have had enough of her whining.
The latest Democrat to speak out is George Clooney, 56, a liberal and longtime Clinton supporter who held a fundraiser for Hillary in April 2016, with tickets going for $353,400 each.
Natalie O’Neill reports for Page Six, Sept. 24, 2017, that Clooney told The Daily Beast that Hillary failed to connect with many Americans because of her communication style:
“It was frustrating because I never saw her elevate her game. I never saw it. And I had a lot of liberal friends who were like, ‘She’s not good at this.’
She was more qualified than even her husband was when he was elected president, but she’s not as good at communicating things. When she got up and gave a speech, it didn’t soar. I think that she wasn’t particularly good at articulating things that she wanted to do, and unfortunately we live at a time right now where articulating what you want to do is more potent in the electorate than the other way around, obviously, when Trump only said he was going to ‘Make America Great Again’. Don’t you think the next Democrat who runs should just run with a blue hat that says, ‘Make America Great Again?’
Hillary, for years and years and years, has been the presumptive nominee, and quite honestly, she was incredibly qualified for the job. But being qualified for the job does not necessarily mean you’re the right person to be president.”
Having said all that, Clooney still thinks Hillary would have made a better president than Trump. Calling President Trump out of touch, Clooney says “Fuck you” to the president:
“He lives in a gold tower and has twelve people in his company. I just look at it and laugh when I see him say ‘Hollywood elite.’ Hollywood elite? I don’t have a star on Hollywood Boulevard, Donald Trump has a star on Hollywood Boulevard! Fuck you!”
See also:
- George Clooney: “Houston is Syria post Hurricane Harvey”
- George Clooney: “There’s a dark cloud hanging over our country right now”
- Isn’t this precious: George Clooney supports Germany’s open door to ‘refugees’
- George Clooney slams Donald Trump immigration comments
- Guess where George Clooney is moving his family to protect them?
- George Clooney gives anti-Trump speech at César Awards: “Don’t let hate win”
~Eowyn
He should go back to his mansion on Lake “Homo” in Italy where he belongs. Perhaps his only relevant statement to date on politics. Fuck him, he’s just another overpaid Hollywood pimp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, so Clooney is just jealous because Trump has a star and he doesn’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
George, take your tranny wife and kids and get the he!! out of America. Go somewhere, anywhere, who has a leader you agree with. Try North Korea…you will be fascinated with little Rocket Man. We put up with you and your sissy BFFs for eight very long years, kissing Odumbo’s nasty butt, and you are now irrelevant. Stop making a clown of yourself and just GO! 👋👋👋
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maryaha . . . Amen to that sentiment. He certainly is irrelevant, he just needs to smarten up nd realize it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He just doesn’t get it. hillary lost cause there just isn’t enough real U.S. citizens as stupid as he is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kevin J Lankford . . . I think you are very correct. Many of the American people woke up after hearing the particulars of Bengazi, the home made email server, her being instrumental of selling off Uranium reserves in this land to the Russians . . . . . There is just so much garbage that can be dumped on people’s heads, before they ask themselves, “what is going on with this woman, she cares not one whit about the death’s of the four American’s who were slaughtered when her department did not reinforce them with protection details after having been alerted 100’s of times in emails. Yes, some people stayed true to Killary, but thank Heavens enough people woke up to what was actually going on that they conscientiously turned from her to embrace a different deal.
As I think about the huge stink this woman has made of loosing the election, and wonder if any other woman in the same position would act in like manner. If so, I would never vote for any woman seeking that office.
LikeLike
Auntie Excellemt point. Her name was on the Presidential seal only in her mind. She has crapped on the people, she only cares about you if you have a very large bank account. She hates the little people and frankly would just suck at being the President. She has no intentions of following the needs and beliefs that this country was founded on.
As for George, you don’t hear of him spending any time at his Lake Como estate and when he took his family to England to his massive English estate, he quickly gathered up his family and ran for thr US into the folds and protection of President Trump, claiming it is too dangerous for his family there, well duh George, you little hypocrite. For him. Europe is good enough for the peons, but not for his family.
Clinton’s treatment of the Clinton Foundation and the Haitian tragedy, being her personal bank account helped sink her.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pingback: George Clooney: It’s Hillary Clinton fault for losing the election & ‘F-you Trump’ — Fellowship of the Minds – NZ Conservative Coalition
Oh look, it’s mister pussy who ran away from the euro.
LikeLike
As I was walking down the stairs I met a man who wasn’t there. That little non-existent man was George Clooney, and like the Cat in the Hat he was quite politically looney.
Someone should tell this post-modern Silva Thins man that he’s been running on fumes, because that Silva Thins man of the 1960’s was a marketing myth, and now it’s over. Someone should tell Mr. Clare-de-Lune that there was only ONE Cary Grant, and he’s long gone.
Mr. Clooney, you want the style without the substance, you want some non-existent Platonic steak that isn’t there! Never was, never will be! You think you are the Cat in the Hat, but you are nothing but a rat!
Now go eat some green eggs and ham!
LikeLike
If you think a male looney was birthing twins this past summer, I have some swamp land to sell you in crook county, IL.
LikeLike