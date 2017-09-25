After pushing for Muslim immigration into Europe, Jews now say Jews should leave Europe

Jews are a main force pushing for immigration, “migration” and “refugee resettlement” of Third World peoples (mainly Muslims from North Africa and the Middle East) into Europe and North America.

Curiously, Jews’ advocacy of open immigration doesn’t extend to Israel.

Now that Europe is ruined by their governments’ wrong-headed open-door policy to “migrants” — a policy pushed by Jews — Jews are bemoaning a situation they themselves have promoted, and asking if it is time for Jews to leave Europe.

How perverse is that.

In April 2015, The Atlantic magazine published an article by its national correspondent Jeffrey Goldberg asking “Is It Time for the Jews to Leave Europe?”, as well as hosted a discussion on the same subject among three of its staffers who are all Jews:

Contributing editor Leon Wieseltier

Jeffrey Goldberg , then-national correspondent, now editor-in-chief.

, then-national correspondent, now editor-in-chief. James Bennet , then-editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, now editorial page editor of The New York Times.

Below is a video from the discussion, which was uploaded to YouTube by The Atlantic on April 29, 2015. It is at once stunning and illuminating and well worth your time. I’ve transcribed parts of the discussion below.

The problem is stated by Bennet — the blameless Jews as the eternal victim and scapegoat of “other” people’s problems (19:46 mark):

“The Jews are collateral . . . . When civilizations clash, Jews die…. We’re seeing a clash between two different ways of being. We’re seeing an indigestible Muslim minority confronting a Europe that is paralyzed and doesn’t even know itself anymore. And the Jews happen to be sitting there, and sometimes as an afterthought, they are attacked; sometimes as a convenient scapegoat they’re attacked. But they’re not in a way part of the larger drama. They just sit there and get it in the neck…. Jews are not in control of what happens to Jews in Europe, and that is the best reason to sort of think about an exit.”

Goldberg on how unlivable life is for Jews in Europe (8:03):

“At my synagogue in Washington, DC, we often will have services outside. The thought of doing that in Europe is an impossibility! You can’t do anything out in the open anymore, and it seems like a very straightened, narrow, archaic way to live.”

All three men agree that “liberalism” has failed in Europe, by which they mean the “liberal” culture of “tolerance” and “multiculturalism”:

Goldberg (15:26): “In a sense, liberalism has failed. If this doesn’t work, it has failed in Europe.”

Who’s to blame? While putting some of the blame on Muslims, the panelists mainly blame the Europeans, i.e., non-Jewish “white” Europeans for not being nice to the Muslim “migrants”:

Goldberg (9:46): “This Muslim Judeaphobia that you see, this is not created in complete isolation. This is not wholly a Middle Eastern import. This is fed by classical European anti-Semitic tropes” which led to the Holocaust. Wieseltier (11:25): “European liberalism as we know from its history constantly provoked recoils and allergic reaction. Fascism and communism both were in some way allergic responses to the European liberalism. The [European] liberal state can actually collide with an illiberal society and illiberal culture, and I think to some extent that’s what’s happening.” The situation in Europe now is a “top down liberalism whereby the state is liberal and motivated by all the right values. And then there is this bottom, which lives peacefully most of the time, but [not] really sufficiently to some extent.” Bennet (16:08): “You have to admit that it’s odd that it’s . . . this has happened in part . . . by the importation of poor Muslims to labor on behalf of industrial Europe by these Muslims being put in these ghettos and in disenfranchised positions.” Wieseltier (16:35): “It is true that these new Muslim communities are the proximate [immediate] causes of this crisis, but the non proximate cause is the more distant causes — the treatment or mistreatment of these [Muslim] communities, the societies to which they arrived, the prejudice that they found, the indifference that they found . . . and their apparent lack of interest in actually integrating.”

When Bennet asks if in some way Muslims are not “meltable,” i.e., they refuse to assimilate into the host society, Wieseltier actually admits Jews also are not “meltable”:

(17:52): “The same point about the Jews. During the great debates about Jewish emancipation in the 18th-early 19th century in Western Europe, the arguments always were the Jews cannot be absorbed because they were ‘a state within a state’ because their laws and their way of life make them unassimilable.“

All agree that Jews need to leave Europe, even though ironically, as Bennet observed (12:51), “This is what Hitler wanted”:

Bennet (12:10): “The tragic outcome of this is that the Jews in fact do need to all leave Europe.” Bennet (15:51): “I would prefer them to leave in a kind of way because I think it’s not very safe to be there.“

And where would Europe’s Jews go? While the panelists note that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed Jews to Israel, the panelists don’t seem enthusiastic about that idea but don’t explain why. Instead, they have their eyes on North America:

Wieseltier (15:32): “I think that there is democracy in the United States, there’s democracy is Canada. Both these countries would welcome these Jews.“

Last but not least, when Bennet asks (12:19) “What would be most Jewish thing for the last Jew [to leave Europe] to do, the most appropriate fitting thing?”

Wieseltier says (12:23):

“The last thing that you [the last Jew] should do when he or she leaves Europe is spit.”

I recommend that you read viewers’ comments on the video’s YouTube page. Here’s a sample:

“The last Jew to leave Europe should spit? The utter contempt for native European people these people have.” “LOL at blaming the islamic discrimination for jews onto the europeans, whilst importing millions of muslim migrants.” “Even within a video titled ‘Should the Jews Leave Europe?’, the Muslims end up getting painted as the victims.” “Jews have no intention of ever leaving Europe of their own free will. The idea that the interests of gentiles in maintaining their own cultures and institutions for themselves Is not an idea that washes well with most of these narcissistic arrogant parasites.” “Too bad every single Jew in the world can’t just move to Israel and leave their host countries alone.” “Jews are always the big promoters of multiculturalism (except for Israel of course, hypocrites), either through non-profit organizations (Soros) or through political bribery. Jews are and have always been anti-white that’s why they have been deported out of more than a 100 countries in history. History repeats and the wheel of karma keeps turning.”

