Hillary Clinton uses scantily-clad young girls to promote her new book

That woman has no shame.

Hillary Clinton will resort to anything — even child porn — to sell her new book, What Happened.

Cristina Laila of Gateway Pundit alerted us to Hillary tweeting and touting a video of young people pimping her book in her local bookstore, Scattered Books in Chappaqua, New York.

This is the video:

Note the inappropriate, pedophile-bait attire of the three young girls:

  • Short shorts (left) and shoulder-baring top (right) of the two pre-pubescent girls.
  • Crop top, bare-midriff and short shorts of the teenager (middle).

Here’s contact info. for the bookstore:

Scattered Books
29 King St
Chappaqua, NY 10514
Ph: (914) 529-8013
Email: info@scatteredbooks.com
To write a review on Yelp, click here.

See also “Hillary Clinton blames election loss on 42 scapegoats”.

~Eowyn

3 responses to “Hillary Clinton uses scantily-clad young girls to promote her new book

  1. JCscuba | September 24, 2017 at 5:45 am | Reply

    Well yea, if she hopes to sell more than 5 copies, a pig in a pantsuit certainly won’t be getting the nod.

  2. JCscuba | September 24, 2017 at 5:46 am | Reply

    Oh hell, Hillary has become a fat old pimp.

  3. Hadenoughalready | September 24, 2017 at 5:54 am | Reply

    The woman has no limit to how low she will stoop to sell and make money; even the exploitation of kids. But that should be of no surprise to us after the scandal of “pizzagate”.
    She is truly evil incarnate. A hideous woman, inside and out.

