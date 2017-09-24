Hillary Clinton uses scantily-clad young girls to promote her new book

That woman has no shame.
Hillary Clinton will resort to anything — even child porn — to sell her new book, What Happened.
Cristina Laila of Gateway Pundit alerted us to Hillary tweeting and touting a video of young people pimping her book in her local bookstore, Scattered Books in Chappaqua, New York.
This is the video:
Note the inappropriate, pedophile-bait attire of the three young girls:
- Short shorts (left) and shoulder-baring top (right) of the two pre-pubescent girls.
- Crop top, bare-midriff and short shorts of the teenager (middle).
Here’s contact info. for the bookstore:
Scattered Books
29 King St
Chappaqua, NY 10514
Ph: (914) 529-8013
Email: info@scatteredbooks.com
To write a review on Yelp, click here.
See also “Hillary Clinton blames election loss on 42 scapegoats”.
~Eowyn
Advertisements
Well yea, if she hopes to sell more than 5 copies, a pig in a pantsuit certainly won’t be getting the nod.
LikeLike
Oh hell, Hillary has become a fat old pimp.
LikeLike
The woman has no limit to how low she will stoop to sell and make money; even the exploitation of kids. But that should be of no surprise to us after the scandal of “pizzagate”.
She is truly evil incarnate. A hideous woman, inside and out.
LikeLike