Hillary Clinton uses scantily-clad young girls to promote her new book

That woman has no shame.

Hillary Clinton will resort to anything — even child porn — to sell her new book, What Happened.

Cristina Laila of Gateway Pundit alerted us to Hillary tweeting and touting a video of young people pimping her book in her local bookstore, Scattered Books in Chappaqua, New York.

This is the video:

Note the inappropriate, pedophile-bait attire of the three young girls:

Short shorts (left) and shoulder-baring top (right) of the two pre-pubescent girls.

Crop top, bare-midriff and short shorts of the teenager (middle).

Here’s contact info. for the bookstore:

Scattered Books

29 King St

Chappaqua, NY 10514

Ph: (914) 529-8013

Email: info@scatteredbooks.com

To write a review on Yelp, click here.

~Eowyn

