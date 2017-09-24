Folsom high school warns USA chant could send “unintended message”

From CBS13: Controversy has erupted at Vista Del Lago High School in Folsom over students chanting “USA.”
It’s a popular way to for students to show pride during sporting events and rallies, but school and district officials are now warning students that the chants could appear inappropriate and intolerant.
“I wasn’t angry, but I was definitely like, ‘Why can’t we chant USA?’” said senior Ryan Bernal, “To say USA, you know, we’re all the same. We’re all American. It doesn’t matter what your skin tone is or where you’re from.”
The chants are now causing chatter campus-wide after school staff brought up the topic to a leadership class.
Folsom Cordova Unified Communications Director Daniel Thigpen said, “To practice empathy, to practice kindness and to practice patriotism. You can do both.”
At some schools across the country, the chants appeared to be used in derogatory ways toward opponents of different ethnicities. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), which oversees high school athletics, addressed the concerns with local districts.
“There’s a time and a place to yell that and cheer that,” said CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Commissioner Mike Garrison.
The school’s principal sent out an email to families Wednesday and relayed the same message to students over the school’s P.A. system, clarifying any confusion. She told students and parents that sometimes “We can communicate an unintended message.” She also said USA chanting is welcome, but it may be best to do it at what she says are appropriate times, like following the national anthem or the Pledge of Allegiance.
School officials worry the chants could come across as intolerant and offensive to some, but parents see it differently, as an expression of pride and acceptance.
Mother Natalie Woodbury said, “I want to chant USA because I want us to pull together and help, not because I want anybody to feel left out or not a part of our country. ”
District officials say they want to make clear that there is no ban on chanting USA.
I’m glad that they will still allow our students to cheer for our country,” said Mother Cody Santero.
It’s a chant Bernal says will continue to be about uniting, not dividing. “We’re all one. We all stand as one together,” she said.
The district says there has never been a complaint about USA chants at the school. Students say there’s likely to be a lot of chanting at an upcoming football game, where the theme is USA pride.
The worm has turned, and its M.O. is this: Never to let us see it is spoiling the apple here. If ever spotted, it will always try to turn our attention to something else wrong with the fruit.
I am GLAD I am out of education: It is a field that attracts some of the STUPIDEST people outside of a crack den that the human race has to offer.
And I will say something else: God Bless Women. BUT: Sentimentality and the Maternal Instinct have NO PLACE in war, government or education, for this reason: The Devil will always use what is best in women AGAINST US. Everyone seems to go along to Jonestown to drink the Kool-Aid because it has a “great flavor.” NOT ME.
Steven . . . thank you for your excellent reply. I particularly like your expression of “Sentimentality and the Maternal Instinct have NO PLACE in war, government or education . . .” I must admit, I had never thought of this in this exact manner, but I see that that is a very fair assessment of this situation. We have far too much “feel good” proposals in our schools today. Then young people get out of school and find out in the real world that is not the way things are. You will not get a trophy for just showing up . . . unfortunately, you have to put forth some incentive and hard work to make it.
Aren’t people of differing ethnicities happy and proud to be in the U.S.A.? If it offends them they just don’t belong, and if they are illegal aliens, they certainly do not belong, and offending them should be the goal.
How dare someone chant “USA, USA” and offend some snowflake.
The elaborate tiptoeing around the issue hides the 800-pound gorilla
in America. Many, if not most, immigrants (haven’t done scientific
survey) in the USA do not view themselves as Americans.
I taught chemistry and physics for decades in a 99% minority
high school in Los Angeles.
I had a student in my AP Chem class who had been offered a 100% scholarship
to UCLA. He told me “Help me with my US history homework.
I am not a f—ing American. I don’t care about your history.
I am a Mexican.” Typical of most students at that school.
They also hated blacks intensely. Our black principal was forced
off the stage at an assembly with thousands of chants of
“F— the n—–.” They are not assimilating to traditional
American culture and values.
