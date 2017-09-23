NSFW: Lingerie company calls out “haters” who body-shame an obese model

There’s that “body shaming” again. Thou shall not tell the truth!
From Fox News: A lingerie company is not having it with internet trolls who try to body shame their customers.
U.K. based brand Playful Promises shared a photo of plus-size model Jewelz Mazzei wearing their bra and underwear on the company’s Instagram page. Alongside the photo, they added a comment, warning against any negative comments people feel compelled to post about the image.
“Goes without saying, but negative comments will be deleted (if you don’t like something, that’s fine, keep scrolling),” it said. “Anyone who continues to comment after having comments deleted will be blocked. Anyone that tries to pull in known trolls to comment will be blocked. Known trolls are already blocked.”
According to Allure, the company reportedly removed any comments voicing “concern” for Mazzei’s health or how her lingerie fits, as well those that disagreed with their decision to feature a plus-size model at all.
Playful Promises also added an apology for the offensive comments they hadn’t yet removed.
“I [apologize] to anyone that is offended by [the comments] before I get to them. Please avoid feeding the trolls, they’re hungry and lonely,” the company wrote. “Women of all sizes and all shapes deserve to feel sexy and loved. It’s not affecting you. Use your time and energy for better things, for real issues that affect you and your countries,” they added.
Anna Sampson, a brand manager for the company, told Brit & Co that their goal is to create a safe space for women to feel confident and express their sexuality, regardless of what they look like.
“Women are not treated well on the internet,” she said. “It’s irresponsible for brands not to stand up for their customers, showcasing things like diversity and support are important. As a consumer, I don’t want to browse lingerie and see reminders of how much society values the slim, white cisgender woman, I want to see reminders of how amazingly diverse we are!”
What kind of crap is this? Do they honestly think the majority of people want to look at fat women in thong that is too small and tasteless for their body type? Company execs probably laughing behind closed doors their goal is to get the fat people market….
Eye bleach! Eye bleach!
No doubt this morbidly obese woman will be the next lingerie model for Playful Promises:
Had to google NSFW… 😗
That model is just as ugly and grotesque in that outfit as the so-called
modern art that dominates many art museums now. Our genocidal,
parasitic elite rulers know exactly what they are doing. For example,
the Palm Springs museum of art used to be a lovely little museum
dedicated to Hollywood actors, wild west scenes and Mayan
sculpture. Most of the earlier exhibits have been replaced
by hideous modern art junk, lionized by condescending docents.
