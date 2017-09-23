Naval Hospital medics Allyson Thompson & Joanie Barrett give the finger to babies, call them ‘mini Satans’

Two female staffers at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Florida, not only took pictures and a video of themselves making a baby dance to rap music, giving the finger to a days-old baby, and calling the infants under their care “mini Satans,” they actually posted them to the social media site Snapshot. An outraged classmate then re-posted them to Facebook, which went viral.
Naval Hospital Jacksonville called the images outrageous, unacceptable and incredibly unprofessional, and has notified “involved parties,” i.e., families of the babies. The hospital said on Facebook:
“We have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice.”
The U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery promises that an investigation is underway, and that “Once the investigation is complete, appropriate actions will be taken.”
News videos blurred out the face of the staffer making the baby dance to rap music, but this video identifies the miscreant staffers as Navy medic Allyson Thompson and Joanie Barrett.
Navy Surgeon General Vice Admiral Forrest Faison “applauds” those who reported the inappropriate images. He said:
“Unprofessional and inappropriate social media behavior is inconsistent with both our core values of honor, courage and commitment as well as our medical ethics, violating the oaths we took for our profession and office. This type of behavior also has a negative effect on mission accomplishment and good order and discipline.
I have directed immediate mandatory all-hands stand downs within 48 hours at all Navy Medicine commands to review our oaths, our pledges, our reasons for serving, as well as Navy Medicine’s policy regarding use of personally owned phones and other recording devices. Further, all commanding officers will be tasked to ensure no additional patient photos exist on social media and to take immediate action to remove such content. I applaud the individuals who took a stand when they witnessed this inappropriate behavior online. They chose not to be silent.”
H/t CBS47 Action News Jax and FOTM‘s Lola
~Eowyn
No child is born a “mini Satan”. They are only “raised” to be evil.
These “nurses” are, themselves, evil for even implying it. They should be drummed out of the service, dishonorably, and never allowed back into the medical field anywhere in the US.
White trash has no place in the military. Under the UCMJ they should be incarcerated with 3 years hard labor. After that a dishonorable discharge. It makes sick to see what has happened to my beloved military.
They should also be sued by the parents of those beautiful white babies.
Another reason for home birthing. It was good enough for the pioneers.
Classless.
And it reminds me of the trouble we “elderly” baby boomers are going to face (if not already there) with having nurses who are no longer going through two to four years to earn their LPN or RN degrees and their associated increases in social and emotional maturity, but rather who get a 6-month certificate from a fly-by-night “school”, that then allows them to get jobs doing slightly less than a real nurse, at an inflated salary compared to their education and experience, but which then saves the hospitals $Millions… which is how the phenomenon came to be in the first place. BTW, those savings don’t get passed on to the patients; they go straight to the administrators’ pockets.
It’s one thing to have essentially an apprentice take care of my car or home appliance, like the one who recently butchered my engine bay cover while replacing a battery. It’s another altogether to have an apprentice care for me or a loved one in a life-or-death situation (or with things even less critical).
Outrageous I hope they spend some time in the brig and get dishonorable discharge and face civilian prosecution…..
