Hurricane Harvey animal rescues

Posted on September 23, 2017 by | Leave a comment

God bless the kind Samaritans!

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Animals, God's creation, Natural disasters, United States. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s