Hillary Clinton blames election loss on 41 scapegoats

Hillary gives new meaning to the expression “sore loser”.
Here are the 41 (and counting) scapegoats she’s blamed for her election loss (Daily Mail):
- (Former) FBI Director James Comey
- The FBI
- Vladimir Putin
- The Russians
- WikiLeaks
- Low information voters
- The Electoral College
- Anti-American “forces”
- Everyone who assumed she would win (but didn’t she assumed she would win?)
- Bad polling numbers
- Barack Obama
- White women
- The New York Times
- Joe Biden
- Bernie Sanders
- Bernie Bros (Bernie Sanders’ supporters)
- People wanting change
- Misogynists
- Television executives
- Netflix
- Content farms in Macedonia (fake news, fake information)
- Campaign finance
- The media
- Steve Bannon and Breitbart
- The Democratic Party
- The Republican Party
- Cambridge Analytica (a data-targeting firm that Hillary claims targeted voters to drive them away from her)
- Women protesters
- Matt Lauer
- White voters
- Democratic documentary makers
- Benghazi investigators
- Voter suppression
- Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell
- The Supreme Court
- Fathers
- Husbands
- Boyfriends
- Male bosses
We sure dodged a bullet last November 8.
Can you imagine this “it’s always someone else’s fault” sore loser in the White House?
~Eowyn
