Hillary Clinton blames election loss on 41 scapegoats

Hillary gives new meaning to the expression “sore loser”.

Here are the 41 (and counting) scapegoats she’s blamed for her election loss (Daily Mail):

  1. (Former) FBI Director James Comey
  2. The FBI
  3. Vladimir Putin
  4. The Russians
  5. WikiLeaks
  6. Low information voters
  7. The Electoral College
  8. Anti-American “forces”
  9. Everyone who assumed she would win (but didn’t she assumed she would win?)
  10. Bad polling numbers
  11. Barack Obama
  12. White women
  13. The New York Times
  14. Joe Biden
  15. Bernie Sanders
  16. Bernie Bros (Bernie Sanders’ supporters)
  17. People wanting change
  18. Misogynists
  19. Television executives
  20. Netflix
  21. Facebook
  22. Twitter
  23. Content farms in Macedonia (fake news, fake information)
  24. Campaign finance
  25. The media
  26. Steve Bannon and Breitbart
  27. The Democratic Party
  28. The Republican Party
  29. Cambridge Analytica (a data-targeting firm that Hillary claims targeted voters to drive them away from her)
  30. Women protesters
  31. Matt Lauer
  32. White voters
  33.  Democratic documentary makers
  34. Benghazi investigators
  35. Voter suppression
  36. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell
  37. The Supreme Court
  38. Fathers
  39. Husbands
  40. Boyfriends
  41. Male bosses

We sure dodged a bullet last November 8.

Can you imagine this “it’s always someone else’s fault” sore loser in the White House?

~Eowyn

