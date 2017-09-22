The secret life of Antifa professor Mike Isaacson: smothering/choking/mummification fetishes

Mike Isaacson is a 29-year-old adjunct professor at CUNY’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Mike Isaacson is also a communist, an advocate of violence and an Antifa domestic terrorist who, in a tweet on August 23, 2017, mockingly said it is his “privilege to teach future dead cops”.

For that, John Jay College rightly placed him on “administrative leave,” although it did take the college administration 23 days to do so. See “Antifa professor Mike Isaacson who wants cops dead put on administrative leave“.

It turns out Isaacson wanting cops to be dead is the least of his perversities.

Thanks to a tip from FOTM reader Rycnd77 who pointed us to a 4chan /pol/ thread, we have Isaacson’s self-description on FetLife, a social network for “the BDSM, Fetish and Kinky Community” with 6,176,124 members.

Isaacson describes himself as a “polyamorous” “pansexual” who’s into the following fetishes (I had to look up what some of them mean):

420 [marijuana], acab [all cops are bitches: cop uniform porn], anal sex, androgyny, antifa, bashing fascists, black bloc sex parties, breast/nipple play, butt plugs, choking, communism, cunnilingus, face fucking, face sitting/smothering, gender play, multiple orgasms, radical queers, riding crops, seizing the means of production, smothering.

Isaacson says he’s “curious” about the following:

ass worship, calling my subs [submissive] dirty fascist lapdog whores, group sex, mummification, pegging [woman penetrates a man’s anus with a strap-on dildo], predicament bondage, puppy play [doggy-style intercourse], self-bondage, suspension bondage, water boarding.

Below are pictures of himself he posted to FetLife. To call Mike Isaacson severely disturbed is an understatement.

Just think:

John Jay College of Criminal Justice saw fit to hire this creep to teach students who plan careers in law enforcement.

How does Isaacson, at 29 years of age, manage to find the time to pursue this dizzying and revolting panoply of sexual perversities while teaching college? But then, we are told the Devil never sleeps . . . .

~Eowyn

Advertisements