Hillary Clinton, psychopath, is like herpes

Watson calls Hillary a sociopath, but I beg to differ.
Hillary is a psychopath.
Though both sociopath and psychopaths lack empathy and have a poor sense of right and wrong, there are a few key differences between them. According to Dr. L. Michael Tompkins, a psychologist at the Sacramento County Mental Health Treatment Center, the difference is that psychopaths do not have a conscience. Tompkins told WebMD psychopaths will steal from you without feeling a twinge of guilt — though they may pretend to if they’re caught, so they aren’t “found out.” A sociopath, on the other hand, will understand that taking your money is wrong and may feel remorse, although it won’t be enough to stop their deviant behavior. That means a psychopath has even less regard for others than a sociopath.
The most commonly used device for identifying psychopaths is the psychopathy checklist-revised (PCL-R), a 20-item inventory of personality traits and recorded behaviors, developed by Dr. Robert D. Hare in the 1970s. The checklist is administered in a semi-structured interview format, and operates on a point system based on whether a behavior (e.g., pathological lying) can be reasonably matched to the subject. The subject is assigned a score between 0 and 40, with 40 being the maximum psychopathy and 0 the minimum. The cutoff for being labeled as a psychopath is 30 in the United States and 25 in the UK.
Below are the 20 traits of the Hare Psychopathy Checklist (PCL-R). For each attribute, give yourself a score of 0 to 2, where 0 = “not at all descriptive of me”; 1 = “somewhat descriptive”; and 2 = “describes me perfectly”.
- glib and superficial charm
- grandiose (exaggeratedly high) estimation of self (see “The many accomplishments of Hillary Clinton”; “Hillary Clinton’s accomplishments as first lady”)
- need for stimulation (see “Emails show Hillary aides constantly complimented her looks”)
- pathological lying (see “Proof that Hillary Clinton is a psychopathic liar”; “Hillary cackles like a witch about taking a neurological test, then tells another bald-faced lie”; “Shocker, not: Hillary Clinton tells another lie to pander for votes”)
- cunning and manipulativeness (see “Out of the shadows, Hillary Clinton openly subverts President Trump with $800k donation to ‘resistance’ movement”)
- lack of remorse or guilt (see “Hillary: I don’t need to apologize for private email server”; “Ed Klein: Hillary Clinton rejected DOJ’s plea bargain offer”)
- shallow affect (superficial emotional responsiveness) (see “Hillary Clinton treated Secret Service like servants”)
- callousness and lack of empathy (see “Feminist Hillary Clinton laughed, recalling her defense of man who raped 12-year-old girl”; “Hillary Clinton wore $12,500 Armani jacket to talk about income inequality”; “Hillary hates everyday Americans, says the chairman of her presidential campaign”)
- parasitic lifestyle (see “Taxpayers paid $225,756 for Senator Hillary Clinton’s private plane trips”; “Hillary Clinton failed to disclose $400,000 in pricey presents, private jets and vacations gifted to Bill”; “Hillary Clinton vows to limit child care costs despite having her own taxpayer-funded nanny”)
- poor behavioral controls (see Hillary Clinton loses it: screams ‘Why aren’t I 50 points ahead?!’”; “The filthy mouth of Hillary Clinton”; “Hillary Clinton is an alcoholic”)
- sexual promiscuity (see “Arkansas State trooper: Bill and Hillary Clinton are swingers”)
- early behavior problems (see “Hillary Clinton was fired for lying when she was 27 years old”)
- lack of realistic long-term goals (see “New book pins Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump on her bad decisions and refusal to listen to advice” and “Leaked video shows Hillary, believing in media’s rigged polls, celebrates winning the election” )
- impulsivity (See “Hillary Clinton was in a drunken rage on Election night”; “Clinton: Half of Trump’s supporters are a ‘basket of deplorables’”; “Hillary Clinton wanted to stick pins into voodoo dolls of her critics”; “Hillary Clinton’s bitchiest moments caught on tape”; “Ex-Secret Service agent: Jekyll & Hyde personality makes Hillary unfit to be President”)
- irresponsibility (see “Hillary Clinton did not have a password on her email account”; “Hillary Clinton’s private server contained information from 5 US spy agencies”; “Bombshell: Hillary’s unsecured emails contained names of CIA spies”; “Hillary Clinton is unfit to be President: Photographic proof she has seizures”; “WaPo says talk of Hillary Clinton’s health is ‘ridiculous’, but 71% of U.S. physicians surveyed say it could disqualify her for POTUS”; “She’s fit to be President! Hillary had to be helped up one step”; “Hillary cackles about having stamina, as her eyes go googledegoo”; “Hillary Clinton’s problems with walking and standing go back to at least 2009”; “Hillary Clinton collapses at 9/11 memorial – mysterious metal piece falls out of her pant leg”; “Hillary has another coughing fit, as 6 other medical doctors raise questions about her health”; “Hillary Clinton needs a stool step to get in & out of her car”)
- failure to accept responsibility for own actions (see “Hillary Clinton blames election loss on white people”)
- many short-term marital relationships
- juvenile delinquency
- revocation of conditional release
- criminal versatility (see “Destruction of Evidence: Hillary Clinton deleted half of emails from personal account used to conduct business as secretary of state” and “Hillary and Bill Clinton got millions in bribes from foreign ‘entities’ in exchange for State Dept favors”)
When properly completed by a qualified professional, the PCL-R provides a total score that indicates how closely the test subject matches the “perfect” score that a classic or prototypical psychopath would rate. A prototypical psychopath would receive a maximum score of 40, while someone with absolutely no psychopathic traits or tendencies would receive a score of zero. A score of 30 or above qualifies a person for a diagnosis of psychopathy. People with no criminal backgrounds normally score around 5. Many non-psychopathic criminal offenders score around 22.
