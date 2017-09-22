Another Friday Funny! Redneck panhandler

Posted on September 22, 2017 by | 2 Comments

You know you’re a redneck when . . .

Pic taken in Hardy, Arkansas.

H/t maziel

~Eowyn

2 responses to “Another Friday Funny! Redneck panhandler

  1. Hadenoughalready | September 22, 2017 at 3:31 pm | Reply

    First clue: Never go to a family gathering looking for a girlfriend.

  2. lophatt | September 22, 2017 at 3:51 pm | Reply

    Do you know what’s a mile long and has one tooth? The unemployment line in West Virginia.

