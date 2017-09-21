Libtards at The “Spew” try to analyze North Korea

Posted on September 21, 2017

I can’t take it either.

h/t Weasel Zippers

DCG

4 responses to “Libtards at The “Spew” try to analyze North Korea

  1. MA in MO | September 21, 2017 at 4:43 am | Reply

    Oh my, Oh my, do they even know where North Korea is at?

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Dr. Eowyn | September 21, 2017 at 4:48 am | Reply

    What an appropriately named group.
    Definition of “spew” (verb): Vomit; to ooze out as if under pressure.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Anonymous | September 21, 2017 at 6:17 am | Reply

    Ah, The View… pretty much this:

    Like

  4. Zorro | September 21, 2017 at 6:21 am | Reply

    You can’t fix ugly or stupid!

    Like

