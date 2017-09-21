Libtards at The “Spew” try to analyze North Korea

I can’t take it either.
h/t Weasel Zippers
DCG
Oh my, Oh my, do they even know where North Korea is at?
LikeLiked by 3 people
What an appropriately named group.
Definition of “spew” (verb): Vomit; to ooze out as if under pressure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah, The View… pretty much this:
LikeLike
You can’t fix ugly or stupid!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 8,509 other followers
Oh my, Oh my, do they even know where North Korea is at?
LikeLiked by 3 people
What an appropriately named group.
Definition of “spew” (verb): Vomit; to ooze out as if under pressure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah, The View… pretty much this:
LikeLike
You can’t fix ugly or stupid!
LikeLike