Antifa professor Mike Isaacson who wants cops dead put on administrative leave

Like other universities’ criminal justice program, a main purpose of the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York (CUNY) is to train students for careers in law enforcement.

So it’s especially disturbing that Mike Isaacson, 29, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice‘s economic department, is a founder of Antifa (Anti Fascists), whom the Obama administration’s DHS and FBI, in an April 2016 confidential joint report, had determined to be domestic terrorists.

In a tweet last year, Isaacson confirms that Antifa are communists, saying that “fascists” are anti-communists, which in turn means that Antifa are pro-communism.

Indeed, as you can see, Antifa’s logo is almost identical to the 1932 flag of the paramilitary wing of the German Communist Party.

More recently, in an August 20, 2017 tweet, Isaacson validated the DHS/FBI’s designation of Antifa as domestic terrorists, nonsensically portraying Antifa as “freedom fighters” who use violence to “protect” nonviolence.

In the video below, one of Isaacson’s female comrades declares “the Left” must undertake “militant mass protests”.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, flashing his blindingly-white teeth with hair oh-so-artfully covering his left eye, Isaacson states that Alt-Rightists like Richard Spencer don’t have the right of free speech and deserve to have Antifa shut them down.

Worse still, on August 23, Isaacson actually tweeted that he looks forward to his law-enforcement students being future “dead cops”.

New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted his outrage:

“As a 2x grad there, I know Michael Isaacson’s reprehensible values don’t represent @JohnJayCollege, #NYC, #NYPD or families of murdered cops.”

Last Friday, 23 days after Isaacson’s “dead cops” tweet, John Jay College finally placed Mike Isaacson on administrative leave.

In a statement, John Jay’s president Karol Mason said that she was “shocked” and “appalled” by Isaacson’s words, which are “the antithesis of what John Jay College represents” and pose a danger to the safety of faculty and students. Mason writes:

“While respecting free speech and academic freedom are deeply held values, expressions of hate or intimidation are not welcome in that civil discourse, nor is anything that can be perceived as an incitement to violence. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority. Today, members of the John Jay faculty received threats, and our students expressed concerns for their safety in the classroom. Out of concern for the safety of our students, faculty and staff, we are immediately placing the adjunct on administrative leave as we continue to review this matter.”

Adjunct faculty are non-tenure track temporary hires, which means they can be fired at will. It is highly unlikely that John Jay College will retain Mike Isaacson, whose academic career is effectively kaput — and rightly so.

H/t InfoWars, GiGi and rr.

~Eowyn

