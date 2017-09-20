Woman screams at veteran with PTSD service dog

We seem to have an epidemic of women going berserk in public places:

Two days ago, I did a post on an American woman in Denmark verbally assaulting a Danish man for wearing a MAGA hat.

Here’s another woman going apesh*t — a black woman screams and yells obscenities at a veteran for bringing his service dog into a restaurant, although the dog’s coat is clearly labeled “PTSD Service Dog”.

Service dogs are legally permitted in restaurants, but the screaming woman claims the veteran is not allowed to bring his dog inside. Her cucked boyfriend stands next to her, looking embarrassed.

A waitress is heard saying, “He’s allowed because he fought for our country.” The screaming woman then claims her husband was also a serviceman who died abroad, and continues screaming “It’s nasty to me! It’s fucking disgusting! There should be a separate section for the fucking animals!” and calling other diners names.

The vet and the staff at the restaurant try to calm the woman down and get her to leave, but she refuses. Eventually, she begins heading to the door, but turns back and ramps things up again, screaming “It’s my opinion, none of y’all are gonna change it! It’s disgusting, it’s gross!”.

Notice that throughout the woman’s screaming tirade, the service dog remained calm and well-behaved, thereby demonstrating who the real “animal” was that should be barred from that restaurant.

