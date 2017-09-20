The ‘Mwahaha’ Caption Contest

Posted on September 20, 2017 by | 3 Comments

This is the 159th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic (h/t maziel):

Eyebleach Alert!!!

*

*

*

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM:D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

“Mwahaha! So you thought the AntiChrist is a man? Get a load of this, you deplorable misogynists!”

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Hillary Clinton, Hillary The Devil, Liberals/Democrats/Left, United States and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “The ‘Mwahaha’ Caption Contest

  1. Hadenoughalready | September 20, 2017 at 4:53 am | Reply

    Thanks for nothin’, Doc. I just lost my breakfast…….

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Kevin J Lankford | September 20, 2017 at 5:07 am | Reply

    Hillary’s vision of the ‘ultimate climax’.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. erlene | September 20, 2017 at 5:39 am | Reply

    Barf alert, barf alert, twelve O’clock on the horizon.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s