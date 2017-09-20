The ‘Mwahaha’ Caption Contest

This is the 159th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic (h/t maziel):

Eyebleach Alert!!!

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.

The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year's free subscription to FOTM!

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

“Mwahaha! So you thought the AntiChrist is a man? Get a load of this, you deplorable misogynists!”

~Eowyn

