Woman bathes in produce section of supermarket

Are Americans getting crazier by the day?

This video was taken on September 3, 2017 in a Kroger supermarket in Stone Mountain, GA. The description on the video’s YouTube page says:

“I just witnessed a woman slap two random people in store for no apparent reason. When approached by the Loss Prevention department, she immediately started to scream “rape and abuse.” When the police were called, she ran to jump in the fresh produce and began to bathe.”

H/t Clash America

~Eowyn

Advertisements