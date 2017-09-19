Woman bathes in produce section of supermarket

Posted on September 19, 2017 by | 3 Comments

Are Americans getting crazier by the day?

This video was taken on September 3, 2017 in a Kroger supermarket in Stone Mountain, GA. The description on the video’s YouTube page says:

“I just witnessed a woman slap two random people in store for no apparent reason. When approached by the Loss Prevention department, she immediately started to scream “rape and abuse.” When the police were called, she ran to jump in the fresh produce and began to bathe.”

3 responses to “Woman bathes in produce section of supermarket

  Christian Zionist | September 19, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Sounds like it’s lock up time in the local mental health facility.

  kommonsentsjane | September 19, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Another day in the weirdo section of America. When this happens it gives me the impression that she wanted her minutes in the fame .aisle. Time to take her to looney bin check out aisle. People are starving for attention these days. I guess ome people make big bucks to do these things?

  marblenecltr | September 19, 2017 at 10:16 am

    That produce is for internal use, not topical! Have you been ingesting or inhaling improper vegetation, including herbs, spices, and fungal growths?

