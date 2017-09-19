Woman bathes in produce section of supermarket

Are Americans getting crazier by the day?
This video was taken on September 3, 2017 in a Kroger supermarket in Stone Mountain, GA. The description on the video’s YouTube page says:
“I just witnessed a woman slap two random people in store for no apparent reason. When approached by the Loss Prevention department, she immediately started to scream “rape and abuse.” When the police were called, she ran to jump in the fresh produce and began to bathe.”
H/t Clash America
~Eowyn
Sounds like it’s lock up time in the local mental health facility.
Another day in the weirdo section of America. When this happens it gives me the impression that she wanted her minutes in the fame .aisle. Time to take her to looney bin check out aisle. People are starving for attention these days. I guess ome people make big bucks to do these things?
That produce is for internal use, not topical! Have you been ingesting or inhaling improper vegetation, including herbs, spices, and fungal growths?
