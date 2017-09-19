We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 158th Caption Contest!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the clear winner of FOTM’s 158th Caption Contest, with three #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 14 points is . . .

EdK!

Here’s his winning caption:

I want pork fried rice. I want won ton soup. I want 2 egg rolls. I want pepper steak. And oh yea, I want death to America. Did you get all that?

CalGirl and Mark Noll are in 2nd place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their respective captions:

I keep telling you…(by threat of death) palazzo pants ARE back in style.

NO! This is how you do an Atomic Wedgie!

christy, Jurist, MeThePeople and Mike Richardson are in 3rd place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

Just a little game of “Guess my weight” however to the loser…..20 years hard labor!

According to our charts, Dear Leader, you do indeed wear it better than Hillary.

Moochie’s bulge is bigger.

Kim Jong-un’s resemblance to movie director Michael Moore is amazing!

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, EdK!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

2 responses to “We have a winner!

  1. Auntie Lulu | September 19, 2017 at 2:16 pm | Reply

    Congratulations to EdK . . . your title was just right on!

    Like

  2. traildustfotm | September 19, 2017 at 2:27 pm | Reply

    Congratulations, EdK!!!
    And thank you to every contributor, especially CalGirl, Mark Noll, christy, Jurist, MeThePeople and Mike Richardson!!!

    Like

