Suck it Hollyweird: 2017 Emmy ratings reach new low

From Yahoo: Praise, wee — CBS’ broadcast of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards delivered all-time lows.

The Stephen Colbert-hosted ceremony drew 9.6 million total viewers (others are reporting the final number was 11.4 million) and a 2.2 rating in the fast nationals, dropping a handful of eyeballs and down 12 percent in the demo from what ABC and Jimmy Kimmel woke up to a year ago. (In Nielsen finals, the 2016 kudoscast went on to post 11.3 million total viewers and a 2.8 demo rating, which at the time marked all-time lows.)

Gee, I wonder why the Trump-bashing show didn’t draw in viewers?

Keep it up, Hollyweird. I look forward to the day when you are completely irrelevant.

DCG

